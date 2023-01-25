Notifications

मेरा शहर

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra News ›   A speeding vehicle hit a bike one died while his companion was injured in Kasganj

Kasganj: तेज रफ्तार वाहन ने बाइक में मारी टक्कर,  एक की मौत, साथी घायल

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, कासगंज Published by: भूपेन्द्र सिंह Updated Wed, 25 Jan 2023 08:43 PM IST
सार

कासगंज में शहर से अपने गांव लौट रहे बाइक सवारों को तेज रफ्तार वाहन ने टक्कर मार दी। हादसे में एक युवक का मौत हो गई जबकि उसका साथी गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। 

Accident demo
Accident demo - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
Follow Us Follow on Google News
विज्ञापन

विस्तार

उत्तर प्रदेश के कासगंज जिले में अज्ञात वाहन ने बाइक सवारों को टक्कर मार दी। हादसे में एक युवक की मौत हो गई जबकि दूसरा गंभीर घायल हो गया। स्थानीय लोगों की मदद से घायल को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। हादसा अतरौली मार्ग पर ढोलना क्षेत्र में ईंट-भट्ठा पास हुआ।



मंगलवार की देर शाम अरविंद (28) निवासी करसरी अपने साथी रामप्रकाश (28) निवासी मुबारकपुर के साथ कासगंज से अपने गांव जा रहा था। जब वे ईंट-भट्ठा के समीप पहुंचे तो अज्ञात वाहन ने उनकी बाइक में टक्कर मार दी। हादसे के बाद वाहन चालक वाहन सहित मौके से भाग गया। हादसे पर राहगीर एकत्रित हो गए और पुलिस को सूचना दी। दोनों को जिला अस्पताल पहुंचाया गया। यहां डॉक्टर ने अरविंद को मृत घोषित कर दिया।


वहीं, रामप्रकाश की स्थिति को गंभीर देखते हुए अलीगढ़ रेफर कर दिया। पुलिस ने शव का पंचनामा करने की कार्रवाई कर शव को पोस्टमार्टम को भेजा है। थाना प्रभारी राज कुमार शर्मा ने बताया कि सड़क हादसे में मृतक का पोस्टमार्टम कराया है। घटना की तहरीर नहीं मिली है। तहरीर मिलने पर आगे की कार्रवाई की जाएगी। 

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited
एप में पढ़ें
जानिए अपना दैनिक राशिफल बेहतर अनुभव के साथ सिर्फ अमर उजाला एप पर
अभी नहीं
एप में पढ़ें

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue