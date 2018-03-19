शहर चुनें

शब्द ज्ञान

Agra Bureau Updated Mon, 19 Mar 2018 07:15 PM IST
गलत सही
बार्डों वार्डों
प्रमाणपत्र प्रमाण पत्र
गेंदवाजी गेंदबाजी
वार्ड व्वाय वार्ड ब्वाय
फर्जीबाड़ा फर्जीवाड़ा
किश्त किस्त
स्कवायड स्क्वॉड
सिलेंडर सिलिंडर
रद रद्द
सुंदरीकरण सौंदर्यीकरण
फूलप्रुफ फूलप्रूफ
मुकद्मा मुकदमा
नटवरलाल ठग
अज्ञात वाहन किसी वाहन
वॉलीबॉल वॉलीबाल
बॉलीबॉल वॉलीबाल
दवाब दबाव
जबाव जवाब

