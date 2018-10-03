शहर चुनें

वाहन स्टैंड पर गुंडागर्दी, अफसर नहीं करते हैं कार्रवाई

Agra Bureau Updated Wed, 03 Oct 2018 10:17 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
वाहन स्टैंड पर गुंडागर्दी, अफसर नहीं करते हैं कार्रवाई
मैनपुरी। कलक्ट्रेट परिसर में वाहन स्टैंड संचालक के गुर्गों की दबंगई खुलेआम चल रही है। परिसर में खड़ी बाइकों के प्लग निकाल लेना और विरोध करने पर मारपीट आमबात हो गई है। बुधवार को कलक्ट्रेट आए दो युवकों के साथ मारपीट की गई। बुधवार को कुरावली के गांव जवापुर निवासी अनुज कुमार किसी काम से कलक्ट्रेट आए थे। उसने 10 रुपये की पर्ची भी कटवाई, जब उसने वापस जाने के लिए बाइक स्टार्ट की तो स्टार्ट नहीं हुई। लोगों ने बताया कि उसका प्लग ठेका संचालक के गुर्गे निकाल ले गए हैं।

वह जब प्लग वापस लेने गया तो पर्ची भी दिखाई, लेकिन दबंग संचालक के गुर्गों ने उसके साथ मारपीट कर घायल कर दिया। वह एसडीएम से शिकायत करने गया, लेकिन अधिकारी नहीं मिले। वहां भी ठेका संचालक के गुर्गों ने उसे धमकी दी। वहीं, एक अन्य युवक के भी साथ गुर्गों ने मारपीट कर दी। वह भी एसडीएम से शिकायत करने गया, लेकिन अधिकारी नहीं मिले। इसके बाद युवक वहां से चला गया। कलक्ट्रेट परिसर में मौजूद लोगों का कहना है कि ठेका संचालक के गुर्गे आए दिन मारपीट करते रहते हैं। कई बार शिकायतें हुईं, लेकिन कार्रवाई नहीं होती।

शिवपाल यादव
Agra

शिवपाल बोले, सेकुलर मोर्चा के बिना 2019 में नहीं बन सकती सरकार, सपा को समर्थन पर विचार

मैनपुरी के घिरोर में पूर्व मंत्री और समाजवादी सेकुर मोर्चा के संस्थापक शिवपाल ने कई एलान किए। उनका सबसे बड़ा दावा है कि सेकुलर मोर्चा के बिना 2019 में किसी भी दल की सरकार नहीं बन सकती है।

3 अक्टूबर 2018

मरीजों काे देख्ाते डाक्टर।
Mainpuri

जिले में चार और मरीजों में मिले डेंगू के लक्षण

3 अक्टूबर 2018

बस परिचालक अमान्य बताते हैं परिचय पत्र
Mainpuri

बस परिचालक अमान्य बताते हैं परिचय पत्र

3 अक्टूबर 2018

माता रानी की मूरती काे रंगते कारीगर
Mainpuri

दुर्गा महोत्सव की तैयारियां तेज, मूर्तियां तैयार कर रहे मूर्तिकार

3 अक्टूबर 2018

धूमधाम से निकाली गई निशान पूजन शोभायात्रा
Mainpuri

धूमधाम से निकाली गई निशान पूजन शोभायात्रा

3 अक्टूबर 2018

सरसों के तेल, सौंफ, बूंदी के लड्डू में मिलावट पर 1.90 लाख का जुर्माना
Mainpuri

सरसों के तेल, सौंफ, बूंदी के लड्डू में मिलावट पर 1.90 लाख का जुर्माना

3 अक्टूबर 2018

खुले में शौच जाने से फैलती हैं बीमारियां
Mainpuri

खुले में शौच जाने से फैलती हैं बीमारियां

3 अक्टूबर 2018

शादी का झांसा देकर नौ महीने तक किया दुष्कर्म
Mainpuri

शादी का झांसा देकर नौ महीने तक किया दुष्कर्म

3 अक्टूबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Agra

मायके जाने से रोकने पर गुस्साई पत्नी ने पति के नाजुक अंग में मारी लात, थाने पहुंचा मामला

2 अक्टूबर 2018

अंधविश्वास।
Agra

'तंत्र-मंत्र' से पुलिस को मात देने का दावा कर रहा ये बाबा

2 अक्टूबर 2018

