शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   गैस सिलिंडर के पाइप में लगी आग, पति-पत्नी झुलसे

गैस सिलिंडर के पाइप में लगी आग, पति-पत्नी झुलसे

Agra Bureau Updated Thu, 23 Aug 2018 10:49 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें

पटियाली/गंजडुंडवारा। कस्बा गंजडुंडवारा के मोहल्ला इमाम बख्श में गैस सिलिंडर के पाइप में आग लगने से दंपति झुलस गए। दंपति को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। स्थिति गंभीर देखते हुए उन्हें जिला अस्पताल रेफर कर दिया गया।

मोहल्ला इमाम बख्श निवासी शादाब पुत्र दिलशाद की पत्नी हिना रसोई में गैस पर खाना पका रही थी। अचानक गैस के पाइप में आग लग गई। आग की चपेट में आकर हिना के कपड़ों में आग लग गई।

उसकी चीख पुकार सुनकर उसे बचाने के लिए पति शादाब भी पहुंच गया। पत्नी को आग से घिरा देखकर वह घबरा गया और उसने आनन फानन में आग को बुझाना शुरु कर दिया। गैस सिलिंडर का रेगुलेटर बंद किया। पत्नी को बचाने के प्रयास में वह भी झुलस गया। घटना की जानकारी जब आस-पास के लोगों को हुई तो वह भी मौके पर पहुंच गए।

उन्होंने दंपति को झुलसे हुए देखा तो उन्हें कस्बे के सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में भर्ती कराया। जहां डॉक्टर ने उनका प्राथमिक उपचार किया और उन्हें जिला अस्पताल रेफर कर दिया। जिला अस्पताल में उनकी स्थिति को गंभीर देखते हुए अलीगढ़ मेडिकल कॉलेज रेफर कर दिया।

Recommended

प्रियंका चोपड़ा और ऐश्वर्या राय
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड की इन हीरोईनों के भाई हैं बड़े बिजनेसमैन, परदे के पीछे रहकर चला रहे करोड़ों की कंपनी

23 अगस्त 2018

sunny and Daniel
Bollywood

पति के एडल्ट इंडस्ट्री में आने पर सनी लियोनी का बड़ा खुलासा, बोलीं- 'मुझे किसी और के साथ देखकर...'

23 अगस्त 2018

Asian games 2018 day 5 live updates jakarta
Other Sports

शार्दुल का हुआ सिल्वर तो कबड्डी में ऐतिहासिक हार, एशियाई खेल में ऐसा रहा 5वें दिन भारत का प्रदर्शन

23 अगस्त 2018

सायरा बानो
Bollywood

20 साल बड़े दिलीप से शादी के बाद सायरा को मिला था धोखा, बच्चे ना होने की भुगतनी पड़ी थी ये सजा

23 अगस्त 2018

तीन दोस्तों ने दी जान
Chandigarh

तस्वीरें: एक साथ जलीं 3 दोस्तों की चिताएं, एक दूजे के गले लगकर दे दी थी जान...5 सच आए सामने

23 अगस्त 2018

according to palmistry having such marks on body get rajyoga
Palmistry

शरीर पर इस तरह के निशान होने पर मिलता है राजयोग का सुख

23 अगस्त 2018

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

रणवीर दीपिका
Bollywood

दीपिका और रणवीर की शादी की तैयारियां शुरू, मां ने दे दिया पक्का सबूत

23 अगस्त 2018

प्रियंका चोपड़ा
Bollywood

प्रियंका की शादी के लिए मेहमानों की लिस्ट आई सामने, पहली बार किसी फंक्शन में आएगी ये रॉयल फैमिली

23 अगस्त 2018

Purappillikavu Rakteshwari Temple
World of Wonders

केरल बाढ़: पंडितों ने खोले मुसलमानों के लिए दरवाजे, मंदिर में पढ़ी गई नमाज, देखें वीडियो

23 अगस्त 2018

मोहनीश बहल
Bollywood

सलमान खान का भाई बन सुपरहिट हुअा था ये हीरो, विलेन के रोल ने तो बॉलीवुड से कर दिया था बाहर

23 अगस्त 2018

sunny leone
Bollywood

केरल बाढ़: भाई के इलाज के लिए सनी लियोन ने फैंस से मांगे थे पैसे, क्या सच में अब दान में दिए 5 करोड़

23 अगस्त 2018

निष्कलंक मंदिर
World of Wonders

क्या आपको पता है अरब सागर में बने शिव मंदिर के बारे में, यहां पांडवों को मिली थी पाप से मुक्ति

23 अगस्त 2018

tomato
Weird Stories

10 अजीब मगर बड़े दिलचस्प है इन चीजों से जुड़े ये राज, खाते हुए भी कभी नहीं गया होगा इन पर ध्यान

23 अगस्त 2018

On Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath birthday listen 5 stress relieving songs
Stress Management

स्ट्रेस की करनी हो छुट्टी तो सुन लें बस 'KK' के ये 5 गाने, झट से हो जाएगा मूड फ्रेश

23 अगस्त 2018

Raksha Bandhan
Bollywood

भाई-बहन के प्यार ने सुपरहिट बना दिए थे ये 7 TV सीरियल, 1 को छोड़ बाकी हो चुके हैं ऑफ एयर

23 अगस्त 2018

नीता अंबानी
Bollywood

केरल बाढ़ पीड़ितों के लिए अंबानी परिवार ने खोला अपना खजाना, पूरे बॉलीवुड ने भी इतने पैसे नहीं किए दान

23 अगस्त 2018

Most Read

shatrughan sinha will Attending AAP program in delhi
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली सरकार के कार्यक्रम में मौजूद रहेंगे शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा, कर सकते हैं बड़ा धमाका

पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री व भाजपा सांसद शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा शुक्रवार को दिल्ली सरकार के एक कार्यक्रम में शिरकत करने आ रहे हैं। इससे सियासी गलियारे में सिन्हा की आम आदमी पार्टी (आप) से नजदीकी की चर्चा आम है।

23 अगस्त 2018

घर के अंदर भी प्रदूषण का धीमा जहर ले रहे हैं लोग
Noida

घर के अंदर भी प्रदूषण का धीमा जहर ले रहे हैं लोग

23 अगस्त 2018

Farooq Abdullah
Jammu

फारूक अब्दुल्ला ने रिपोर्टर को दिखाया अपमानजनक संकेत, रिपोर्टर के सवाल से खफा

23 अगस्त 2018

घायल तीर्थयात्री को होश में लाने का प्रयास करती उसकी पत्नी।
Chitrakoot

परिक्रमा मार्ग पर विद्युत पोल गिरने से मची अफरा तफरी

23 अगस्त 2018

आशुतोष व आशीष के जाने पर आप में नहीं कोई सियासी हलचल
Noida

आशुतोष व आशीष के जाने पर आप में नहीं कोई सियासी हलचल

23 अगस्त 2018

person killed his own friend at jaunpur
Varanasi

नशे ने डाला रंग में भंग, दोस्त को गोली मार कर किया दोस्ती का खून

23 अगस्त 2018

भोंडसी में बनी दो अवैध कॉलोनियां तोड़ी
Gurugram

भोंडसी में बनी दो अवैध कॉलोनियां तोड़ी

23 अगस्त 2018

खंड स्तरीय प्रतियोगिता में छाई रही कारौला-भांगरौला की बेटियां
Gurugram

खंड स्तरीय प्रतियोगिता में छाई रही कारौला-भांगरौला की बेटियां

23 अगस्त 2018

demo pic
Dehradun

सारेगामापा में अपने सुरों का जादू बिखेरना है तो हो जाएं तैयार, शुक्रवार को यहां होंगे ऑडिशन

23 अगस्त 2018

योग प्रतियोगिता में विद्यार्थियों ने दिखाया हुनर
Noida

योग प्रतियोगिता में विद्यार्थियों ने दिखाया हुनर

23 अगस्त 2018

Related Videos

कुर्बानी देने की बजाय काटा केक, केरल बाढ़ पीड़ितों को दान किए ईद के लिए इकट्ठा रुपए

यूपी के आगरा में ईद पर एक अनोखा नजारा देखने को मिला, यहां एक परिवार ने केक काट कर ईद मनाई और ईद में खर्च होने वाले पैसों को केरल बाढ़ पीड़ितों को दान कर दिया। देखिए ये खास रिपोर्ट।

22 अगस्त 2018

बेबी रानी 1:32

VIDEO: आगरा की बेबी रानी बनीं उत्तराखंड की राज्यपाल, एक साथ बनाए दो रिकॉर्ड

22 अगस्त 2018

आगरा 2:20

देखिए कैसे एक गाय ने कराया सड़क हादसा, VIDEO हुआ वायरल

20 अगस्त 2018

आगरा 2:51

VIDEO: गए थे झगड़ा सुलझाने खुद ही पिट गए दरोगा जी

19 अगस्त 2018

अटल जी 2:36

VIDEO: अटल जी का पुश्तैनी घर बना खंडहर, परिजनों ने बताया ऐसा है हाल

18 अगस्त 2018

Related

अज्ञात वाहन के चपेट में आने से स्कूटी सवार युवक की मौत, भाई गंभीर
Noida

अज्ञात वाहन के चपेट में आने से स्कूटी सवार युवक की मौत, भाई गंभीर

23 अगस्त 2018

मांडवा पुल के पास पहाड़ी से पत्थर गिरने का सिलसिला जारी
Bilaspur

मांडवा पुल के पास पहाड़ी से पत्थर गिरने का सिलसिला जारी

23 अगस्त 2018

सोशल साइट्स पर निजी जानकारी न करें साझा: लीना गर्ग
Noida

सोशल साइट्स पर निजी जानकारी न करें साझा: लीना गर्ग

23 अगस्त 2018

रोडवेज कर्मचारियों ने किया चक्का जाम, प्रदर्शन
Faridabad

रोडवेज कर्मचारियों ने किया चक्का जाम, प्रदर्शन

23 अगस्त 2018

अदिति सिंह
Lucknow

अदिति सिंह को राहुल गांधी ने बनाया महिला कांग्रेस का राष्ट्रीय महामंत्री

23 अगस्त 2018

डेमो
Mathura

पेड़ पर लटका मिला कक्षा चार के छात्र का शव

23 अगस्त 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.