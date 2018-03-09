शहर चुनें

Agra Bureau Updated Fri, 09 Mar 2018 07:44 PM IST
मथुरा। शहर के बीचोंबीच बने भूतेश्वर रेलवे स्टेशन पर अव्यवस्थाएं हावी हैं। स्टेशन पर महिला और पुरुष यात्रियोें के लिए बने वेटिंग रूम में ताले लटके हैं। स्टेशन पर बाथरूम व शौचालय की भी सुविधा नहीं है।
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान के निकट बने भूतेश्वर रेलवे स्टेशन पर रोजाना 18 पैसेंजर ट्रेन रुकती हैं। इन ट्रेनों से वृंदावन व मथुरा हजारों यात्री रोजाना आवागमन करते हैं। इसमें अधिकांश श्रद्धालु होते हैं। दोपहर के वक्त मंदिर बंद होने पर श्रद्धालु सायं को जाने वाली ट्रेनों का भूतेश्वर स्टेशन पर इंतजार करते हैं, लेकिन स्टेशन के महिला व पुरुष वेटिंग रूम में हरवक्त ताला लटका रहता है। स्टेशन पर टॉयलेट भी नहीं है। टिनशेड भी बहुत छोटे हैं। यात्री दिन भर भटकते रहते हैं। पीने के लिए ठंडे पानी भी यात्रियों को नहीं मिल पाता।


‘भूतेश्वर स्टेशन के वेटिंग रूम पर ताला लटकने की जानकारी नहीं है। इसे दिखवाया जाएगा। टॉयलेट बनाने का काम चल रहा है, यात्री सुविधाएं बढ़ाई जाएंगी’
- एनपी सिंह, डायरेक्टर मथुरा जंक्शन

