Etah ›   गैंगेस्टर के दो दोषियों को 8 साल 5 माह की सजा

गैंगेस्टर के दो दोषियों को 8 साल 5 माह की सजा

Agra Bureau Updated Fri, 23 Mar 2018 11:19 PM IST
court
court - फोटो : demo pic
कासगंज। गिरोह बनाकर आपराधिक वारदात करने वाले गैंगेस्टर के दो आरोपियों को अपर जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश ने दोषी मानते हुए आठ साल पांच माह का कारावास की सजा सुनाई है। दोनों पर पांच-पांच हजार रुपये का अर्थदंड लगाया।
गौरतलब है कि अमांपुर थाना पुलिस ने गिरोह बनाकर आपराधिक वारदात करने वाले राकेश पुत्र केहरी निवासी होडलपुर थाना सोरों और कांति पुत्र सेवाराम निवासी बिरसुआ थाना ढोलना को 21 अक्तूबर 2009 को गिरफ्तार करके जेल भेजा था।

शुक्रवार को अपर जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश सुंदर लाल के न्यायालय में दोनों आरोपियों ने अपना गुनाह स्वीकार किया। न्यायालय ने दोनों आरोपियों को दोषी मानते हुए आठ साल पांच माह की सजा सुनाई। वहीं अर्थदंड अदा न करने पर अतिरिक्त कारावास की सजा काटनी होगी।

BSP alleged BJP for using unfair means to win rajyasabha seat.
Lucknow

राज्यसभा सीट हाथ से निकलने से बौखलाई बसपा, भाजपा पर लगाए खरीद-फरोख्त के आरोप

यूपी से अपने प्रत्यााशी को राज्यसभा भेजने का सपना टूटने के बाद बसपा बौखला गई है। पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव सतीश चंद्र मिश्रा ने भाजपा पर खरीद-फरोख्त के आरोप लगा दिए।

23 मार्च 2018

अनिल अग्रवाल
Lucknow

यूपी: क्रॉस वोटिंग से चमकी भाजपा के नौवें प्रत्याशी की किस्मत, सपा-बसपा गठबंधन में लगी सेंध

23 मार्च 2018

निर्दलीय विधायक राजा भैया व सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Lucknow

मतदान के बाद मुख्यमंत्री योगी से मिलने पहुंचे राजा भैया, सपा की धड़कनें तेज

23 मार्च 2018

राकेश भटनागर
Varanasi

BHU के नए कुलपति बने जेएनयू के प्रो. राकेश भटनागर

23 मार्च 2018

राजा भैया व आजम खां।
Lucknow

राजा भैया के ट्वीट पर आजम बोले, 'कान इधर से पकड़ो या उधर से, एक ही बात'

23 मार्च 2018

राज्यसभा के लिए प्रत्याशी अरुण जेटली, जीवीएल नरसिम्हाराव व अशोक वाजपेयी।
Lucknow

यूपी राज्यसभा चुनाव: भाजपा के सभी नौ उम्मीदवार जीते, बसपा को झटका

23 मार्च 2018

ब्लड बैंक में शिविर लगाकर 3
Sonebhadra

ब्लड बैंक में शिविर लगाकर 3

23 मार्च 2018

आतंकियो के साथ मुठभेड़ जारी
Jammu

J&K: अनंतनाग में सुरक्षाबलों और आतंकियों के बीच मुठभेड़ शुरू, गोलीबारी जारी

23 मार्च 2018

एमएलसी बृजेश सिंह
Varanasi

गैंगस्टर मामले में एमएलसी बृजेश सिंह और उनका भाई बरी

23 मार्च 2018

वीडियो में दिख रहे हर शख्स के खिलाफ होगी एफआईआर
Ghaziabad

वीडियो में दिख रहे हर शख्स के खिलाफ होगी एफआईआर

23 मार्च 2018

किचन में सब्जी चेक करते एसडीएम सुरेश सोनी।
Jalaun

दो घंटे तक खुद इलाज करते रहे कर्मचारी

23 मार्च 2018

doctor shimla
Kannauj

फर्जी रजिस्टेशन से नौकरी पाए चारों एक्सरे टेक्नीशियन बर्खास्त

23 मार्च 2018

अनिल अग्रवाल
Lucknow

यूपी: क्रॉस वोटिंग से चमकी भाजपा के नौवें प्रत्याशी की किस्मत, सपा-बसपा गठबंधन में लगी सेंध

23 मार्च 2018

up police
Mainpuri

पोर्ट ब्लेयर के छात्र का सामान चोरी

23 मार्च 2018

crime shimla
Azamgarh

बालिका के अपहरण में इनामी गिरफ्तार

23 मार्च 2018

महिला
Mainpuri

बच्चेे काे बचाने में झुलसी मां

23 मार्च 2018

