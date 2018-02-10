अपना शहर चुनें

Agra Bureau Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 07:49 PM IST
फरह (मथुरा)। एक बार फिर कल्पतरु ग्रुप का मालिक जयकृष्ण सिंह राणा 43 लाख रुपये हड़पने में फंस गया है। फरह के चुरमुरा पर फ्लैट तैयार कराने वाले ठेकेदार ने भुगतान न करने पर कल्पतरु ग्रुप के मालिक और उसके तीन नुमाइंदों के खिलाफ थाना फरह में मुकदमा दर्ज कराया है।

हरियाणा, राजस्थान, मध्यप्रदेश, पंजाब, दिल्ली और यूपी के निवेशकों के प्लाट और फ्लैट की एवज में 500 करोड़ रुपये लेकर कल्पतरु ग्रुप का मालिक जयकृष्ण सिंह राणा फरार है। निवेशक और एजेंट तो अभी तक कल्पतरु ग्रुप के मालिक के खिलाफ मुकदमे दर्ज करा रहे थे, लेकिन शुक्रवार की रात चुरमुरा पर फ्लैट तैयार करने वाले ठेकेदार ने खिलाफत शुरू कर दी है।

आगरा के रामबाग निवासी किशन सिंह पुत्र नेक सियाराम ने कल्पतरु ग्रुप के मालिक जयकृष्ण सिंह राणा, विपिन यादव, भीकम सिंह बघेल और एमसी शर्मा के खिलाफ थाना फरह में मुकदमा दर्ज कराया है। ठेकेदार का आरोप है कि चुरमुरा पर पांच ब्लॉक के फ्लैट उनके द्वारा तैयार किए गए थे। करीब 38 लाख रुपये का भुगतान नहीं किया गया।

इसके अलावा पांच लाख रुपये फ्लैट बुक कराने की धनराशि जमा कराई थी। 43 लाख रुपये की धनराशि बार-बार मांगने पर उन्हें नहीं मिली है। प्रभारी निरीक्षक वीरेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि आरोपियों को पकड़ने को दबिशें दी, पर कोई हत्थे नहीं चढ़ सका।

