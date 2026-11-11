Exclusive News एक्सक्लूसिव खबरें
Free E-Paper फ्री में ई-पेपर पढ़ें
ऐप डाउनलोड करें

मेरा शहर

सब्सक्राइब करें
Hindi News ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Shimla News ›   Vikramaditya Singh Buys Sonia Gandhi Book Belonging A Journey of Love Delhi

सोनिया गांधी की किताब खरीदने दिल्ली पहुंचे विक्रमादित्य, प्रधानमंत्री पद छोड़ने के फैसले को बताया उल्लेखनीय

Wed, 11 Nov 2026 11:42 AM IST
Ankesh Dogra पीटीआई, नई दिल्ली/शिमला
पीटीआई, नई दिल्ली/शिमला Published by: Ankesh Dogra Updated Wed, 11 Nov 2026 11:42 AM IST
सार

हिमाचल प्रदेश के मंत्री विक्रमादित्य सिंह दिल्ली में कांग्रेस की वरिष्ठ नेता सोनिया गांधी की नई किताब खरीदने पहुंचे। उन्होंने इसे सोनिया गांधी के जीवन, संघर्ष और राजनीतिक सफर को उनकी अपनी जुबानी जानने का महत्वपूर्ण माध्यम बताया। साथ ही युवा पीढ़ी से देश के प्रमुख नेताओं के जीवन से प्रेरणा लेने की अपील की।

विज्ञापन
Vikramaditya Singh Buys Sonia Gandhi Book Belonging A Journey of Love Delhi
विक्रमादित्य सिंह - फोटो : अमर उजाला नेटवर्क

विस्तार
Follow Amar Ujala on Google News Add as a preferred
source on google

हिमाचल प्रदेश के लोक निर्माण मंत्री विक्रमादित्य सिंह ने कांग्रेस संसदीय दल की अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी की नई किताब 'Belonging: A Journey of Love' खरीदी है। दिल्ली में किताब खरीदने पहुंचे विक्रमादित्य सिंह ने सोनिया गांधी के इस संस्मरण को महत्वपूर्ण बताते हुए कहा कि पहली बार देश की इस वरिष्ठ महिला नेता ने अपने जीवन की कहानी अपने शब्दों में लोगों के सामने रखी है।
विज्ञापन


 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Trending Videos

मंत्री ने कहा कि सोनिया गांधी केवल कांग्रेस पार्टी की नेता ही नहीं, बल्कि देश की वरिष्ठ और प्रमुख महिला नेताओं में शामिल हैं। उनके जीवन और राजनीतिक सफर के बारे में अब तक ज्यादातर जानकारियां मीडिया संस्थानों, पत्रकारों और जीवनी लेखकों के माध्यम से सामने आती रही हैं। यह पहली बार है जब उन्होंने अपने व्यक्तिगत जीवन और अनुभवों को किताब के माध्यम से खुद प्रस्तुत किया है।

इटली से भारत आने और राजनीतिक सफर तक का जिक्र
विक्रमादित्य सिंह ने कहा कि किताब में सोनिया गांधी के इटली में शुरुआती जीवन से लेकर भारत आने और गांधी परिवार का हिस्सा बनने तक के सफर को शामिल किया गया है। इसमें पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी और राजीव गांधी के साथ उनके पारिवारिक जीवन के अनुभवों का भी जिक्र है। उन्होंने कहा कि किताब में सोनिया गांधी के राजनीति में प्रवेश और देश की राजनीति में उनकी महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका को भी समझने का अवसर मिलेगा।

प्रधानमंत्री पद ठुकराने के फैसले को बताया उल्लेखनीय
विक्रमादित्य सिंह ने सोनिया गांधी की ओर से वर्ष 2004 में प्रधानमंत्री पद स्वीकार नहीं करने के फैसले का भी उल्लेख किया। उन्होंने कहा कि राजनीतिक जीवन में सर्वोच्च पद तक पहुंचने के बावजूद प्रधानमंत्री पद छोड़ने का उनका निर्णय उल्लेखनीय रहा है। उनके अनुसार, सोनिया गांधी के जीवन में देश के लिए किए गए त्याग, संघर्ष और व्यक्तिगत अनुभवों को उनकी अपनी जुबानी पढ़ना महत्वपूर्ण होगा।

युवा पीढ़ी से किताब पढ़ने की अपील
विक्रमादित्य सिंह ने विशेष रूप से युवाओं से इस किताब को पढ़ने की अपील की। उन्होंने कहा कि देश और प्रदेश की युवा पीढ़ी को उन नेताओं के जीवन, संघर्ष और योगदान के बारे में जानना चाहिए, जिन्होंने देश के इतिहास और राजनीति को आकार देने में भूमिका निभाई है।

उन्होंने कहा कि सोनिया गांधी देश की प्रमुख महिला नेताओं में से एक रही हैं और उनके व्यक्तिगत संस्मरण से युवाओं को उनके जीवन के विभिन्न पहलुओं को समझने का अवसर मिलेगा। विक्रमादित्य सिंह ने कहा कि वह खुद भी इस किताब को पढ़ेंगे और इससे प्रेरणा लेने का प्रयास करेंगे।

गौरतलब है कि सोनिया गांधी की किताब 'Belonging: A Journey of Love' भारत में 10 नवंबर 2026 को प्रकाशित हुई है। इसमें उनके इटली में बचपन, राजीव गांधी से विवाह, गांधी परिवार के साथ जीवन, व्यक्तिगत संघर्षों और भारतीय राजनीति में उनके अनुभवों को शामिल किया गया है। सोनिया गांधी ने भी इसे राजनीतिक किताब के बजाय अपने जीवन और परिवार से जुड़ा व्यक्तिगत संस्मरण बताया है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Next Article

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree

अपना शहर चुनें

AU ऐप में पढ़ें

Followed