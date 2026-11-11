सोनिया गांधी की किताब खरीदने दिल्ली पहुंचे विक्रमादित्य, प्रधानमंत्री पद छोड़ने के फैसले को बताया उल्लेखनीय

VIDEO | Delhi: Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh (@VikramadityaINC) buys a copy of Sonia Gandhi's Memoir - 'Belonging: A Journey of Love'. He says, "Look, today, Mrs. Sonia Gandhi, who is not just a leader of the Congress party but also one of the most tallest and senior leaders in the country, has written her personal memoir. This is a matter of great happiness for all of us. Until now, much of the information about her life had come through media houses, journalists and biographers. But this is the first time that she has written her own autobiography and presented her life story in her own words. The book traces her journey from her early life in Italy, where she was born, to her arrival in India, and how she became part of the country's first family, living alongside Mrs. Indira Gandhi ji and Rajiv Gandhi ji and being a part of their family. It also describes her entry into politics and how, despite reaching the pinnacle of political power, she declined the post of Prime Minister. That, in itself, is a remarkable decision. I believe it is very important to read about the sacrifices she made for the country directly in her own words, through her memoir. We will certainly read this book and also take inspiration from it. I would particularly like to appeal to the younger generation, both at the national and state levels, to learn about the leaders who have shaped our country. Sonia Gandhi ji is one of the most prominent women leaders of our nation, and she has now written her personal memoir. This is certainly a welcome development, and everyone should make an effort to read the book personally." #SoniaGandhiBook #BelongingAJourneyOfLove

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