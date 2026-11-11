सोनिया गांधी की किताब खरीदने दिल्ली पहुंचे विक्रमादित्य, प्रधानमंत्री पद छोड़ने के फैसले को बताया उल्लेखनीय
हिमाचल प्रदेश के मंत्री विक्रमादित्य सिंह दिल्ली में कांग्रेस की वरिष्ठ नेता सोनिया गांधी की नई किताब खरीदने पहुंचे। उन्होंने इसे सोनिया गांधी के जीवन, संघर्ष और राजनीतिक सफर को उनकी अपनी जुबानी जानने का महत्वपूर्ण माध्यम बताया। साथ ही युवा पीढ़ी से देश के प्रमुख नेताओं के जीवन से प्रेरणा लेने की अपील की।
विस्तार
VIDEO | Delhi: Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh (@VikramadityaINC) buys a copy of Sonia Gandhi's Memoir - 'Belonging: A Journey of Love'. He says, "Look, today, Mrs. Sonia Gandhi, who is not just a leader of the Congress party but also one of the most tallest and senior leaders in the country, has written her personal memoir. This is a matter of great happiness for all of us. Until now, much of the information about her life had come through media houses, journalists and biographers. But this is the first time that she has written her own autobiography and presented her life story in her own words. The book traces her journey from her early life in Italy, where she was born, to her arrival in India, and how she became part of the country's first family, living alongside Mrs. Indira Gandhi ji and Rajiv Gandhi ji and being a part of their family. It also describes her entry into politics and how, despite reaching the pinnacle of political power, she declined the post of Prime Minister. That, in itself, is a remarkable decision. I believe it is very important to read about the sacrifices she made for the country directly in her own words, through her memoir. We will certainly read this book and also take inspiration from it. I would particularly like to appeal to the younger generation, both at the national and state levels, to learn about the leaders who have shaped our country. Sonia Gandhi ji is one of the most prominent women leaders of our nation, and she has now written her personal memoir. This is certainly a welcome development, and everyone should make an effort to read the book personally." #SoniaGandhiBook #BelongingAJourneyOfLove— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 10, 2026विज्ञापन
इटली से भारत आने और राजनीतिक सफर तक का जिक्र
विक्रमादित्य सिंह ने कहा कि किताब में सोनिया गांधी के इटली में शुरुआती जीवन से लेकर भारत आने और गांधी परिवार का हिस्सा बनने तक के सफर को शामिल किया गया है। इसमें पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी और राजीव गांधी के साथ उनके पारिवारिक जीवन के अनुभवों का भी जिक्र है। उन्होंने कहा कि किताब में सोनिया गांधी के राजनीति में प्रवेश और देश की राजनीति में उनकी महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका को भी समझने का अवसर मिलेगा।
प्रधानमंत्री पद ठुकराने के फैसले को बताया उल्लेखनीय
विक्रमादित्य सिंह ने सोनिया गांधी की ओर से वर्ष 2004 में प्रधानमंत्री पद स्वीकार नहीं करने के फैसले का भी उल्लेख किया। उन्होंने कहा कि राजनीतिक जीवन में सर्वोच्च पद तक पहुंचने के बावजूद प्रधानमंत्री पद छोड़ने का उनका निर्णय उल्लेखनीय रहा है। उनके अनुसार, सोनिया गांधी के जीवन में देश के लिए किए गए त्याग, संघर्ष और व्यक्तिगत अनुभवों को उनकी अपनी जुबानी पढ़ना महत्वपूर्ण होगा।
विक्रमादित्य सिंह ने विशेष रूप से युवाओं से इस किताब को पढ़ने की अपील की। उन्होंने कहा कि देश और प्रदेश की युवा पीढ़ी को उन नेताओं के जीवन, संघर्ष और योगदान के बारे में जानना चाहिए, जिन्होंने देश के इतिहास और राजनीति को आकार देने में भूमिका निभाई है।
उन्होंने कहा कि सोनिया गांधी देश की प्रमुख महिला नेताओं में से एक रही हैं और उनके व्यक्तिगत संस्मरण से युवाओं को उनके जीवन के विभिन्न पहलुओं को समझने का अवसर मिलेगा। विक्रमादित्य सिंह ने कहा कि वह खुद भी इस किताब को पढ़ेंगे और इससे प्रेरणा लेने का प्रयास करेंगे।
गौरतलब है कि सोनिया गांधी की किताब 'Belonging: A Journey of Love' भारत में 10 नवंबर 2026 को प्रकाशित हुई है। इसमें उनके इटली में बचपन, राजीव गांधी से विवाह, गांधी परिवार के साथ जीवन, व्यक्तिगत संघर्षों और भारतीय राजनीति में उनके अनुभवों को शामिल किया गया है। सोनिया गांधी ने भी इसे राजनीतिक किताब के बजाय अपने जीवन और परिवार से जुड़ा व्यक्तिगत संस्मरण बताया है।