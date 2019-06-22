शहर चुनें

Technomac Scam special court summoned electricity board SDO And ExEn

टेक्नोमैक घोटाला: बिजली बोर्ड के एसडीओ और एक्सईएन को कोर्ट से समन जारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला Updated Sat, 22 Jun 2019 04:58 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
4300 करोड़ से ज्यादा के बहुचर्चित टेक्नोमैक घोटाले के मामले में स्पेशल कोर्ट ने बिजली बोर्ड के तत्कालीन एसडीओ व एक्सईएन को समन जारी किए हैं। शुक्रवार को बोर्ड के दोनों अधिकारी कोर्ट में पेश नहीं हुए। मामले की अगली सुनवाई 20 जुलाई को तय की गई है।
मामले में आरोपी कंपनी के मालिक एवं एमडी राकेश शर्मा को भगोड़ा घोषित करने के मामले की सुनवाई भी 20 जुलाई को होगी। आत्मसमर्पण के लिए उसके ठिकानों पर पोस्टर चस्पां करने के आदेश जारी हुए हैं।

electricity board sdo and exen technomac scam technomac scam in himachal technomac scam case in special court
Most Read

अमूल
Shimla

लोगों को झटका, हिमाचल में महंगा हुआ पैकेट बंद दूध, ढीली करनी पड़ेगी जेब

हिमाचल प्रदेश में करीब सवा दो साल बाद वेरका, वीटा और अमूल दूध दो रुपये महंगा हो गया है। पंजाब में दूध के दाम बढ़ाने से हिमाचल में भी प्रति किलो के हिसाब से दाम बढ़ गए हैं।

22 जून 2019

kullu private bus accident death toll reaches 45
Shimla

कुल्लू बस हादसा: मृतकों की संख्या हुई 45, घायल महिला ने पीजीआई में तोड़ा दम

22 जून 2019

पोस्ट कोड 729 सब इंस्पेक्टर पुलिस की परीक्षा 21 जुलाई को हागी।
Shimla

कर्मचारी चयन आयोग ने जारी किया दस लिखित परीक्षाओं का शेड्यूल

22 जून 2019

भियोठ मोड़ पर जांच करती टीम।
Shimla

कुल्लू बस हादसा: घटनास्थल पर अधिकारियों के साथ पहुंचे एडीएम

22 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Shimla

प्रदेश सरकार ने इन कर्मचारियों के तबादले पर लगी रोक हटाई

22 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Shimla

महिला से छेड़छाड़ करने के आरोप में आईटीबीपी का जवान गिरफ्तार

22 जून 2019

हिमाचल प्रदेश विश्वविद्यालय
Shimla

एचपीयू ने जारी की बीएड प्रवेश के लिए श्रेणीवार मेरिट सूची

22 जून 2019

फाइल फोटो
Shimla

सेब के पेड़ों पर वायरस की मार, पत्तियां मुरझाने लगीं

22 जून 2019

transport Department Maha Abhiyan from today on traffic rules violation after kullu bus accident
Shimla

कुल्लू हादसे के बाद हरकत में आई सरकार, आज से सड़क पर उतरेगा परिवहन महकमा

22 जून 2019

बायोमीट्रिक मशीन
Shimla

कॉलेजों में बायोमीट्रिक मशीनें लगाने की फिर शुरू हुई मुहिम

22 जून 2019

