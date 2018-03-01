शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Shimla ›   hp forest minister govind thakur statement regarding forest mafia

वन माफिया पर लगाम लगाने के लिए मंत्री गोबिंद ठाकुर ने किया बड़ा एलान

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, फतेहपुर (कांगड़ा) Updated Thu, 01 Mar 2018 06:49 PM IST
hp forest minister govind thakur statement regarding forest mafia
govind thakur
वन मंत्री गोबिंद ठाकुर ने  लकड़ी तस्करों के हमले में घायल कर्मचारियों से मुलाकात की और उनका मनोबल बढ़ाया। बीते 26 फरवरी को वन परिक्षेत्र रे की स्थाना बीट में खैर के अवैध कटान का मामला पकड़े जाने के बाद मंत्री ने खुद यहां पहुंचकर जंगल का जायजा लिया। 
उन्होंने कहा कि अब लकड़ी तस्करों से हाथ नहीं बल्कि हथियार से निपटा जाएगा। चेक पोस्टों पर कर्मियों की कमी दूर कर उन्हें हथियारों से लेस किया जाएगा। पड़ोसी राज्यों से लगती वन विभाग की चौकियों को हाईटेक किया जाएगा। 

पुलिस की ओर से खैर के अवैध कटान के मामले में आगे कार्रवाई न किए जाने पर मंत्री ने कहा कि ऐसे मामलों में कोताही नहीं बरती जानी चाहिए। इस बात का पता लगाया जाएगा कि पुलिस ने आगे कार्रवाई क्यों नहीं की। इस दौरान वन कर्मियों ने मंत्री को समस्याओं से अवगत करवाया और वन काटुओं की गैंग को सलाखों के पीछे धकेलने की मांग की। 
govind thakur statement weapons to forest staff

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Virat Kohli will host a special screening of Anushka Sharma film Pari
Bollywood

अनुष्का के करियर में 'विराट' की एंट्री,'परी' के रिलीज से पहले करेंगे ये धमाल

1 मार्च 2018

Abhishek Bachchan shared a post on social media about his upcoming film Manmarziyan
Bollywood

4 साल बाद बड़ी स्क्रीन पर फिर से नजर आएंगे जूनियर बच्चन, सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर की तस्वीर

1 मार्च 2018

Rajkumar Santoshi says had gone to Nanavati Hospital for a routine check
Bollywood

कार्डियक अरेस्ट की वजह से ये फिल्ममेकर हुआ था अस्पताल में भर्ती, अब सामने आकर दिया बड़ा बयान

1 मार्च 2018

anushak sharma new look of her film sui dhaga
Bollywood

एक बार फिर अनुष्का शर्मा ने अपने देहाती लुक से सबको चौंकाया, विराट होंगे क्लीन बोल्ड

1 मार्च 2018

Jacqueline Fernandez searching for a new house in Mumbai after wrapping Race 3 shoot in Bangkok
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी की प्रेयर मीट पर हंसती पाई गईं थी जैकलीन, अब छोड़ना चाहती हैं अपना घर

1 मार्च 2018

last video viral of superstar sridevi prayer meet
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी के प्रेयर मीट के आखिरी वीडियो ने हर किसी को रुलाया, आप भी जरूर देखें

1 मार्च 2018

Jackie Shroff statement on Disha Patani will surprise you
Bollywood

बेटे की गर्लफ्रेंड के बारे में ये है जैकी श्रॉफ की राय, दिशा पाटनी को लग सकता है बुरा

1 मार्च 2018

Arjun Kapoor participates in last rites of step mother Sridevi, carries bier on shoulder
Bollywood

पुरानी बातें भूलकर बेटे अर्जुन कपूर ने सौतेली मां श्रीदेवी को दिया कंधा, देखें वायरल हो रहा वीडियो

1 मार्च 2018

Know about viral video of sridevi rebirth
Weird Stories

जानें श्रीदेवी के पुनर्जन्म का दावा करने वाले वीडियो का वायरल सच

1 मार्च 2018

arjun jhanvi and khusi kapoor along with sridevi in her last journey
Bollywood

VIDEO: अंतिम संस्कार से पहले मां को निहारती रह गईं जाह्नवी-खुशी, अर्जुन कपूर कंधा देने सबसे आगे आए

1 मार्च 2018

Most Read

we will not accept proposal of shri shri ravishankar over ayodhya issue.
Lucknow

राममंदिर मुद्दे पर श्री श्री रविशंकर का सुलह फार्मूला मंजूर नहीं: भाजपा नेता विनय कटियार

भाजपा के राज्यसभा सांसद व फायर ब्रांड नेता विनय कटियार ने अयोध्या मुद्दे पर श्री श्री रविशंकर के सुलह फार्मूले को खारिज कर दिया। कहा कि अयोध्या में मंदिर और मस्जिद एक साथ मंजूर नहीं।

1 मार्च 2018

Special EMU train between Ghaziabad and Aligarh and special AC Express between Anand Vihar-Lucknow
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबाद-अलीगढ़ के बीच चलेगी स्पेशल ईएमयू ट्रेन- आनंद विहार-लखनऊ के बीच स्पेशल एसी एक्सप्रेस

1 मार्च 2018

दो मुंह का गाय का बच्चा बना आकर्षण का केंद्र
Agra

दो मुंह का गाय का बच्चा बना आकर्षण का केंद्र

1 मार्च 2018

किशोरी और महिला से दुराचार की कोशिश
Kaushambi

किशोरी और महिला से दुराचार की कोशिश

1 मार्च 2018

Lottery system for liquor license not takes places as network down
Bareilly

शराब दुकान की लाटरी डालने का सिस्टम ठप

1 मार्च 2018

लालडिग्गी पार्क में मनाया गया फाल्गुन महोत्सव
Gorakhpur

लालडिग्गी पार्क में मनाया गया फाल्गुन महोत्सव

1 मार्च 2018

प्रहलाद का नाम ले धधकती होलिका से निकला बाबूलाल
Mathura

प्रहलाद का नाम ले धधकती होलिका से निकला बाबूलाल

1 मार्च 2018

Holika dahan 2018, Shubh muhurat and puja vidhi
National

होलिका दहन 2018: रहेगा भद्रा का साया, शाम सात बजे के बाद पूजन का श्रेष्ठ मुहूर्त

1 मार्च 2018

13 villages becomes free from malnutrition
Bareilly

13 गांव कुपोषण मुक्त, 27 दो माह में होंगे 

1 मार्च 2018

madhya pradesh's kolaras and mungaoli bypolls result live update
Madhya Pradesh

विधानसभा उपचुनाव काउंटिंग : मध्य प्रदेश में कांग्रेस आगे, ओडिशा में बीजेपी हारी

28 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

डेढ घंटे बर्फ में दबे रहने के बाद जीवित निकला ये शख्स

केलांग में आए एवलॉन्च में तीन लोग दब गए। घटना रोहतांग टनल के नॉर्थ पोर्टल में हुई। यहां बीआरओ ऑफिसर इस एललॉन्च के चपेट में आ गए।

24 फरवरी 2018

MORE THAN TEN HOUSES GUTTED DUE TO FIRE IN SHIMLA VILLAGE 0:48

VIDEO: शिमला के डगेनी गांव में लगी भीषण आग, जलकर राख हुए कई घर

23 फरवरी 2018

WHO Approval For Himachal Pradesh Doctor's New Protocol For Rabies Treatment. 2:12

अब कुत्ते के काटने पर नहीं लगेंगे महंगे इंजेक्शन, हिमाचल के डॉक्टर ने की ये बड़ी खोज

8 फरवरी 2018

Reindeer enters residential area in paonta sahib in himachal pradesh 1:02

रिहायशी इलाके में घुसे इस जानवर ने मचा दिया हड़कंप

6 फरवरी 2018

two accused arrested in double murder case shimla 2:34

चंद घंटों में पकड़े गए हत्यारे भाई, जीजा-साले को उतारा था मौत के घाट

4 फरवरी 2018

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.