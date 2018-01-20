Download App
पानी के टैंक की सफाई न हुई हो तो यहां करें शिकायत, विभाग ने चलाया अभियान

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, शिमला Updated Sat, 20 Jan 2018 07:28 PM IST
सिंचाई एवं जन स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से चलाए गए सफाई अभियान में अब तक 20881 टैंकों की सफाई की गई। प्रदेश के सिंचाई एवं जन स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने लोगों से अपील की है कि अगर उनके क्षेत्र के पेयजल टैंक की सफाई न हुई हो तो वह विभाग या सरकार से इसकी शिकायत कर सकता है। 

विभाग की ओर से जारी एक प्रेस नोट में दावा किया गया है कि एक जनवरी को मुख्यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर की ओर से संजौली में टैंक सफाई के अभियान की शुरुआत के बाद 15 जनवरी तक कुल 20 हजार 984 जल भंडारण टैंकों में से 20 हजार 881 टैंकों की सफाई की जा चुकी है।

 सिर्फ बर्फीले क्षेत्रों में स्थित कुछ भंडारण टैंकों की सफाई नहीं हो सकी है। यह बर्फबारी का मौसम समाप्त होने के बाद तुरंत कर दी जाएगी। विभाग ने अपील की है कि लोग जल भंडारण टैंकों की सफाई को लेकर आगे आए और न होने की स्थिति में विभाग सरकार के अलावा स्थानीय अधिशासी अभियंता को भी इसकी सूचना दे सकते हैं। इसके अतिरिक्त उन्होंने लोगों से अपील की है कि वे अपने निजी जल भंडारण टैंकों को भी साफ  करें।
