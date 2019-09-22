शहर चुनें

बॉलीवुड स्टार गोविंदा ने बगलामुखी मंदिर में नवाया शीश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हरिपुर (कागंड़ा) Updated Sun, 22 Sep 2019 05:49 PM IST
Bollywood actor Govinda paid obeisance baglamukhi temple kangra himachal pradesh
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्राचीन सिद्ध पीठ बगलामुखी में बॉलीवुड के सुपरस्टार गोविंदा ने पूजा-अर्चना की और मां के दरबार में शीश नवाया। बगलामुखी ट्रस्ट के मुख्य प्रबंधक महंत रजत गिरि ने उन्हें मां की चुनरी एवं स्मृति चिन्ह भेंट किया। उन्होंने मां बगलामुखी की विधिवत पूजा-अर्चना भी गोविंदा से करवाई।
bollywood actor govinda baglamukhi temple kangra himachal pradesh
विधायक सुखविंद्र सिंह सुक्खू (फाइल फोटो)
Shimla

मंत्रियों, विधायकों की आयकर छूट खत्म करे सरकार: सुक्खू

हिमाचल सरकार की ओर से हाल ही में मानसून सत्र में मुफ्त यात्रा भत्ते में बढ़ोतरी करने के विधेयक को पारित करने को उचित ठहराने वाले नादौन के विधायक सुखविंद्र सिंह सुक्खू ने आयकर मामले में अलग राय है।

22 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
himachal weather report rain forecast in five districts of state
Shimla

राजधानी शिमला में झमाझम बारिश, ऊना में सड़कों पर हुआ जलभराव

22 सितंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Shimla

रोहडू मंडी से 52 लाख का सेब खरीद कारोबारी फरार

22 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Shimla

मंडी में जनसमस्याएं सुनने गए एसडीएम पर हमले का प्रयास, आरोपी गिरफ्तार

22 सितंबर 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
Shimla

पीएम मोदी इस दिन कर सकते हैं रोहतांग टनल का लोकार्पण

22 सितंबर 2019

प्रियंका (फाइल फोटो)
Shimla

विश्व ग्रैपलिंग चैंपियनशिप में भारत का प्रतिनिधित्व करेगी हिमाचल की बेटी

22 सितंबर 2019

शिक्षा मंत्री सुरेश भारद्वाज (फाइल फोटो)
Shimla

हिमाचल लागू नहीं कर सकता 10वीं-12वीं में सेमेस्टर सिस्टम

22 सितंबर 2019

Pahari Nati album Adaa By Dr Mohinder Rathour on YouTube
Shimla

लोगों को खूब भा रही पहाड़ी एलबम अदा

22 सितंबर 2019

PIC
Local Sports

हिमाचल की बेटियों ने टेनिस क्रिकेट में जीता गोल्ड मेडल

22 सितंबर 2019

Factionalism in Himachal Pradesh Congress Gurkirat to submit report to high command
Shimla

कांग्रेस के भीतर चल रही खींचतान की रिपोर्ट हाईकमान को सौंपेंगे गुरकीरत

22 सितंबर 2019

