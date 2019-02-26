शहर चुनें

व्यापार मंडल का ऐलान, पाकिस्तानी उत्पादों का करेंगे बहिष्कार

Shimla Bureau Updated Tue, 26 Feb 2019 11:40 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
पाकिस्तान का न छुआरा
खाएंगे न ही सेंधा नमक
शिमला व्यापारमंडल ने किया पाकिस्तान के उत्पादों का बहिष्कार
दाल को भी नहीं लगेगा पाकिस्तान के मसाले का तड़का
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
शिमला। शहर के कारोबारियों ने पाकिस्तान से आयात किए जाने वाले उत्पादों का बहिष्कार करने का एलान किया है। शिमला व्यापारमंडल ने सभी कारोबारियों से अपील की है कि वह पाकिस्तान से किसी भी तरह का सामान न मंगवाए।
शिमला शहर में पाकिस्तान से आयात होने वाले मसाले, सेंधा नमक, ड्राई फ्रूट्स और खेल आदि के उत्पाद
मंगवाए जाते हैं। कई बार पाकिस्तान से आयातित प्याज भी यहां की मंडियों में पहुंचता है। अब आयात शुल्क बढ़ने से इनके दामों में बढ़ोतरी हुई है। उधर, शिमला व्यापारमंडल ने कहा कि कारोबारियों के लिए देश पहले हैं। ऐसे में पाक से आने वाले उत्पादों का बहिष्कार किया जाएगा। व्यापारमंडल के अध्यक्ष इंद्रजीत सिंह ने कहा कि सभी कारोबारियों से अपील की है कि वह देश में पैदा हुए उत्पादों को ही प्राथमिकता दें। पाकिस्तान से आयात होने वाले उत्पादों को न खरीदें। शहर में तीन हजार से अधिक कारोबारी सीधे व्यापार मंडल से जुडे़ हुए हैं।

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

injured soldiers Davendra relatives statement over indian air force Air strike on terrorists
Shimla

एयर स्ट्राइक पर घायल सैनिक के परिजन बोले- शहीदों को सच्ची श्रद्धांजलि, कलेजों को पहुंची ठंडक

पुलवामा में आतंकियों से सीधी मुठभेड़ में घायल ईसपुर के जांबाज सैनिक दविंद्र सिंह के पिता रामचंद ने कहा कि जिन फौजियों ने देश की रक्षा में जान की बाजी लगाई, उन्हें वायुसेना की यह कार्रवाई सच्ची श्रद्धांजलि है।

26 फरवरी 2019

virbhadra singh in igmc for x ray and other health test
Shimla

घर की सीढ़ियों पर गिरे वीरभद्र, आईजीएमसी में कराए एक्सरे

26 फरवरी 2019

सर्कुलर रोड का होगा व स्तिार
Shimla

सर्कुलर रोड का होगा व स्तिार

26 फरवरी 2019

शहर के कोर एरिया में बदला सफाई का शेड्यूल
Shimla

शहर के कोर एरिया में बदला सफाई का शेड्यूल

26 फरवरी 2019

एसटीपी
Shimla

एसटीपी

26 फरवरी 2019

Himachal's daughter Nisha topper in Punjab University
Shimla

हिमाचल की बेटी निशा पंजाब विवि में टॉपर

26 फरवरी 2019

मौसम गड़बड़ाहट से बागवानों की धुकधुकी बढ़ी
Rampur Bushahar

मौसम गड़बड़ाहट से बागवानों की धुकधुकी बढ़ी

26 फरवरी 2019

himachal cm paid tribute to martyrs in New Delhi and light lamp
Shimla

मुख्यमंत्री ने नई दिल्ली में शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि दी, दीपक जलाया

26 फरवरी 2019

सेवानिवृत अधिकारी बोले देर आए पर दुरूस्त आए प्रधानमंत्री
Rampur Bushahar

सेवानिवृत अधिकारी बोले देर आए पर दुरूस्त आए प्रधानमंत्री

26 फरवरी 2019

hpseb increased theWages of outsourced workers in himachal
Shimla

बिजली बोर्ड ने आउटसोर्स कर्मियों की दिहाड़ी बढ़ाई

26 फरवरी 2019

