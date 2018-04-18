बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
विश्व विरासत दिवस पर खासः धरोहरों की किताब में अनछुए पन्ने जैसी हैं काशी की ये इमारतें
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Wed, 18 Apr 2018 01:30 PM IST
घाट, गली, मोहल्ले से लेकर सारनाथ तक और मंदिर से लेकर मकबरे तक, काशी को महादेव का ऐसा आशीर्वाद मिला है कि पूरी नगरी ही धरोहर है। यहां धरोहरों की किताब में कई अनछुए पन्ने भी हैं जो अपने भीतर सशक्त इतिहास और खूबी समेटे हैं। विश्व धरोहर दिवस पर ऐसे ही कुछ धरोहरों से रूबरू कराते हैं जो खूबियां तो सहेजे हैं, पर लोग उससे अनजान हैं, अपरिचित हैं...। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें...
