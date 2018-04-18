शहर चुनें

UP : इस जिले में लोग कर रहे एटीएम की पूजा, प्रार्थना के बाद मांगा कैश 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Wed, 18 Apr 2018 09:24 PM IST
atm
1 of 5
देश के कई राज्यों में लगभग सभी बैंकों के एटीएम पर कैश की किल्लत बरकरार है। चिलचिलाती धूप में लोग पैसे के लिए एक एटीएम से दूसरे एटीएम तक का चक्कर काटने को मजबूर है। इसी बीच पीएम मोदी के संसदीय क्षेत्र बनारस में लोगों ने पैसे के लिए एटीएम की पूजा शुरु कर दी। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें...

 
atm bank atm problem no cash

