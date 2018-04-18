बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5ad76a434f1c1b63098b5261","slug":"people-worship-of-atm-for-cash-in-varanasi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"UP : \u0907\u0938 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u090f\u091f\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u091c\u093e, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u093e \u0915\u0948\u0936\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
UP : इस जिले में लोग कर रहे एटीएम की पूजा, प्रार्थना के बाद मांगा कैश
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Wed, 18 Apr 2018 09:24 PM IST
देश के कई राज्यों में लगभग सभी बैंकों के एटीएम पर कैश की किल्लत बरकरार है। चिलचिलाती धूप में लोग पैसे के लिए एक एटीएम से दूसरे एटीएम तक का चक्कर काटने को मजबूर है। इसी बीच पीएम मोदी के संसदीय क्षेत्र बनारस में लोगों ने पैसे के लिए एटीएम की पूजा शुरु कर दी। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें...
