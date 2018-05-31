बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b1027534f1c1bb36e8b5852","slug":"weather-changed-in-purvanchal-two-killed-in-thunderstorm","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0902\u091a\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0935\u091f, \u0906\u0902\u0927\u0940-\u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u094b \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924, 9 \u091d\u0941\u0932\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पूर्वांचल में मौसम ने ली करवट, आंधी-पानी में दो की मौत, 9 झुलसे
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Thu, 31 May 2018 10:18 PM IST
पूर्वांचल में मौसम ने करवट ले ली। बुधवार की देर रात और गुरुवार को कई जिलों में आंधी के साथ कहीं हल्की तो कहीं गरज-चमक के साथ तेज बारिश हुई। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें..
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5b1027534f1c1bb36e8b5852","slug":"weather-changed-in-purvanchal-two-killed-in-thunderstorm","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0902\u091a\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0935\u091f, \u0906\u0902\u0927\u0940-\u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u094b \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924, 9 \u091d\u0941\u0932\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b1027534f1c1bb36e8b5852","slug":"weather-changed-in-purvanchal-two-killed-in-thunderstorm","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0902\u091a\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0935\u091f, \u0906\u0902\u0927\u0940-\u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u094b \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924, 9 \u091d\u0941\u0932\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b1027534f1c1bb36e8b5852","slug":"weather-changed-in-purvanchal-two-killed-in-thunderstorm","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0902\u091a\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0935\u091f, \u0906\u0902\u0927\u0940-\u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u094b \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924, 9 \u091d\u0941\u0932\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b1027534f1c1bb36e8b5852","slug":"weather-changed-in-purvanchal-two-killed-in-thunderstorm","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0902\u091a\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0935\u091f, \u0906\u0902\u0927\u0940-\u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u094b \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924, 9 \u091d\u0941\u0932\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b1027534f1c1bb36e8b5852","slug":"weather-changed-in-purvanchal-two-killed-in-thunderstorm","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0902\u091a\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0935\u091f, \u0906\u0902\u0927\u0940-\u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u094b \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924, 9 \u091d\u0941\u0932\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b1027534f1c1bb36e8b5852","slug":"weather-changed-in-purvanchal-two-killed-in-thunderstorm","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0902\u091a\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0935\u091f, \u0906\u0902\u0927\u0940-\u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u094b \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924, 9 \u091d\u0941\u0932\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.