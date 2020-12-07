शहर चुनें
वाराणसी नाव हादसा: 12 में से लापता दो युवकों की आज भी हो रही तलाश, 10 बचाए गए

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Mon, 07 Dec 2020 10:14 AM IST
लापता युवकों की तलाश करती एनडीआरएफ की टीम।
1 of 6
लापता युवकों की तलाश करती एनडीआरएफ की टीम। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
वाराणसी में गंगा में क्षमता से अधिक लोगों को लेकर जा रही नाव रविवार शाम भदैनी घाट के सामने पानी भरने से डूब गई। नाव में सवार युवक और युवतियों को डूबते देख आसपास मौजूद लोग पहुंचे और नौ को बाहर निकाल लिया।
लापता युवकों की तलाश करती एनडीआरएफ की टीम।
नाव पलटने के बाद मौके पर जुटे लोग।
