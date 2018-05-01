बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5ae85c5d4f1c1b62098b7902","slug":"up-police-dgp-arrest-in-varanasi-he-post-on-twitter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"...\u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0930\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0930\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0939\u094b \u0917\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 DGP, \u091f\u094d\u0935\u0940\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
...और बनारस में अरेस्ट हो गए थे यूपी के DGP, ट्वीट कर दी जानकारी
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला,वाराणसी, Updated Tue, 01 May 2018 06:10 PM IST
उत्तर प्रदेश के डीजीपी ओपी सिंह 29 अप्रैल को बनारस में अरेस्ट हो गए थे। यह सुन कर अटपटा तो लगेगा ही और असंभव भी है। मगर, डीजीपी ओपी सिंह ने मंगलवार को खुद ट्वीट कर यह जानकारी दी है। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें..
