{"_id":"5a775de54f1c1b84268b8805","slug":"up-board-exams-start-from-tomorrow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"यूपी बोर्ड की परीक्षा कल से, परीक्षार्थियों के लिए ये है सबसे बड़ी मुसीबत ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"शहर और राज्य","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यूपी बोर्ड की परीक्षा कल से, परीक्षार्थियों के लिए ये है सबसे बड़ी मुसीबत
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला,वाराणसी, Updated Mon, 05 Feb 2018 01:30 AM IST
यूपी बोर्ड की परीक्षाएं छह फरवरी से शुरू हो रही हैं लेकिन छात्र परीक्षा की तैयारी करने की बजाय स्कूलों के चक्कर काट रहे हैं। परीक्षार्थी अब तक प्रवेश पत्र को लेकर ही परेशान हैं। एक तो देर से प्रवेश पत्र जारी हुए, दूसरे उस पर त्रुटियों की भरमार। प्रवेश पत्र में ऐसी ऐसी त्रुटियां है जिसे देखकर आप भी परेशान हो जाएंगे। परीक्षार्थी परीक्षा में शामिल होने से वंचित भी हो सकते हैं। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें...
