{"_id":"5aeb37ea4f1c1b3b0a8b7e54","slug":"thunderstorm-and-rain-killed-five-person-in-purvanchal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0902\u0927\u0940-\u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0902\u091a\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u092c\u093e\u0939\u0940, \u092e\u093e\u0938\u0942\u092e \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0902\u091c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आंधी-बारिश से पूरे पूर्वांचल में तबाही, मासूम सहित पांच की मौत, तस्वीरों में देखें मंजर
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Thu, 03 May 2018 09:55 PM IST
पूर्वांचल के कई जिलों में गुरुवार को तेज आंधी और बारिश ने व्यापक तबाही मचाई। कई सारे पेड़ और बिजली के खंभे उखड़ गए। गेहूं की फसल को भी खासा नुकसान पहुंचा है। मिर्जापुर में चार लोगों की और भदोही में चार माह के मासूम की जान चली गई। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें..
