सीमा पर शहीद जवान को दी गई अंतिम सलामी, पाकिस्तान मुर्दाबाद के नारे लगे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला,वाराणसी, Updated Mon, 22 Jan 2018 01:58 PM IST
The last salute to the martyr with full respect in varanasi
जम्मू कश्मीर के रजौरी सेक्टर में शनिवार की रात शहीद हुए चंदौली के लाल चंदन कुमार राय को आज बाबतपुर एयरपोर्ट पर अंतिम सलामी दी गई। इस दौरान गोरखा रेजीमेंट के जवानों ने शहीद के सम्मान में हवाई फायरिंग की और मातमी धुन बजा कर शोक व्यक्त किया। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें...
