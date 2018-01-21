बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a64d4be4f1c1b92268b5af5","slug":"clothes-design-by-newspaper-in-kashi-yatra-fest","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0936\u0940 \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0903 \u092a\u0947\u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0908 \u0935\u0938\u094d\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0921\u093f\u091c\u093e\u0907\u0928, \u0939\u0930 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u093e \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
काशी यात्राः पेपर से बनाई वस्त्रों की ऐसी डिजाइन, हर कोई देखता रह गया
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Sun, 21 Jan 2018 11:31 PM IST
काशीयात्रा के अंतिम दिन रविवार को स्वतंत्रता भवन में आयोजित वस्त्र शिल्प की प्रदर्शनी में भी प्रतिभागियों का हुनर देखने को मिला। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें...
