बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b06a39c4f1c1bf96e8b45f1","slug":"sun-enter-in-rohini-nakshatra-weather-temperature-get-new-hight","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0932 \u0938\u0942\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0930\u094b\u0939\u093f\u0923\u0940 \u0928\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0935\u0947\u0936, \u0916\u0942\u092c \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940, \u0935\u0948\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928\u093f\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0907\u0938\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947\u092e\u0902\u0926 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कल सूर्य देव करेंगे रोहिणी नक्षत्र में प्रवेश, खूब पड़ेगी गर्मी, वैज्ञानिकों ने बताया इसे फायदेमंद
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Thu, 24 May 2018 05:05 PM IST
25 मई दिन शुक्रवार को शाम 4.41 बजे सूर्य देव रोहिणी नक्षत्र में प्रवेश करेंगे। आने वाले करीब 14 दिनों तक गर्मी के बढ़ने के आसार हैं। काशी के ज्योतिषियों और मौसम वैज्ञानिकों ने कहा है कि आने वाले दिनों में भीषण गर्मी पड़ेगी लेकिन यह फायदेमंद भी साबित होगा। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें..
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5b06a39c4f1c1bf96e8b45f1","slug":"sun-enter-in-rohini-nakshatra-weather-temperature-get-new-hight","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0932 \u0938\u0942\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0930\u094b\u0939\u093f\u0923\u0940 \u0928\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0935\u0947\u0936, \u0916\u0942\u092c \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940, \u0935\u0948\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928\u093f\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0907\u0938\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947\u092e\u0902\u0926 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b06a39c4f1c1bf96e8b45f1","slug":"sun-enter-in-rohini-nakshatra-weather-temperature-get-new-hight","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0932 \u0938\u0942\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0930\u094b\u0939\u093f\u0923\u0940 \u0928\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0935\u0947\u0936, \u0916\u0942\u092c \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940, \u0935\u0948\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928\u093f\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0907\u0938\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947\u092e\u0902\u0926 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b06a39c4f1c1bf96e8b45f1","slug":"sun-enter-in-rohini-nakshatra-weather-temperature-get-new-hight","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0932 \u0938\u0942\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0930\u094b\u0939\u093f\u0923\u0940 \u0928\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0935\u0947\u0936, \u0916\u0942\u092c \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940, \u0935\u0948\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928\u093f\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0907\u0938\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947\u092e\u0902\u0926 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b06a39c4f1c1bf96e8b45f1","slug":"sun-enter-in-rohini-nakshatra-weather-temperature-get-new-hight","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0932 \u0938\u0942\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0930\u094b\u0939\u093f\u0923\u0940 \u0928\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0935\u0947\u0936, \u0916\u0942\u092c \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940, \u0935\u0948\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928\u093f\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0907\u0938\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947\u092e\u0902\u0926 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b06a39c4f1c1bf96e8b45f1","slug":"sun-enter-in-rohini-nakshatra-weather-temperature-get-new-hight","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0932 \u0938\u0942\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0930\u094b\u0939\u093f\u0923\u0940 \u0928\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0935\u0947\u0936, \u0916\u0942\u092c \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940, \u0935\u0948\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928\u093f\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0907\u0938\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947\u092e\u0902\u0926 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.