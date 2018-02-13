बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a82be524f1c1baa1b8b729a","slug":"shiv-marriage-on-mahashivratri-in-varanasi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094c\u0930\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e \u092d\u094b\u0932\u0947, \u0939\u0930-\u0939\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u092f\u0918\u094b\u0937 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0936\u0940\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गौरा को ब्याहने निकले बाबा भोले, हर-हर महादेव के जयघोष से गूंजी काशी
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Tue, 13 Feb 2018 04:00 PM IST
महाशिवरात्रि पर मंगलवार को बाबा भोले की नगरी में शिव बारात काफी धूमधाम से निकली। शिव भक्त ढोल नगाड़ो की थाप पर डांस करते हुए मस्ती में चल रहे थे। बाबा भोले की बारात में न सिर्फ यहां के लोग शामिल हुए बल्कि विदेशी भी शामिल हए। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a82be524f1c1baa1b8b729a","slug":"shiv-marriage-on-mahashivratri-in-varanasi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094c\u0930\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e \u092d\u094b\u0932\u0947, \u0939\u0930-\u0939\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u092f\u0918\u094b\u0937 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0936\u0940\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a82be524f1c1baa1b8b729a","slug":"shiv-marriage-on-mahashivratri-in-varanasi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094c\u0930\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e \u092d\u094b\u0932\u0947, \u0939\u0930-\u0939\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u092f\u0918\u094b\u0937 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0936\u0940\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a82be524f1c1baa1b8b729a","slug":"shiv-marriage-on-mahashivratri-in-varanasi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094c\u0930\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e \u092d\u094b\u0932\u0947, \u0939\u0930-\u0939\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u092f\u0918\u094b\u0937 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0936\u0940\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a82be524f1c1baa1b8b729a","slug":"shiv-marriage-on-mahashivratri-in-varanasi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094c\u0930\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e \u092d\u094b\u0932\u0947, \u0939\u0930-\u0939\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u092f\u0918\u094b\u0937 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0936\u0940\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a82be524f1c1baa1b8b729a","slug":"shiv-marriage-on-mahashivratri-in-varanasi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094c\u0930\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e \u092d\u094b\u0932\u0947, \u0939\u0930-\u0939\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u092f\u0918\u094b\u0937 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0936\u0940\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a82be524f1c1baa1b8b729a","slug":"shiv-marriage-on-mahashivratri-in-varanasi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094c\u0930\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e \u092d\u094b\u0932\u0947, \u0939\u0930-\u0939\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u092f\u0918\u094b\u0937 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0936\u0940\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a82be524f1c1baa1b8b729a","slug":"shiv-marriage-on-mahashivratri-in-varanasi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094c\u0930\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e \u092d\u094b\u0932\u0947, \u0939\u0930-\u0939\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u092f\u0918\u094b\u0937 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0936\u0940\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a82be524f1c1baa1b8b729a","slug":"shiv-marriage-on-mahashivratri-in-varanasi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094c\u0930\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e \u092d\u094b\u0932\u0947, \u0939\u0930-\u0939\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u092f\u0918\u094b\u0937 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0936\u0940\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a82be524f1c1baa1b8b729a","slug":"shiv-marriage-on-mahashivratri-in-varanasi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094c\u0930\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e \u092d\u094b\u0932\u0947, \u0939\u0930-\u0939\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u092f\u0918\u094b\u0937 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0936\u0940\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a82be524f1c1baa1b8b729a","slug":"shiv-marriage-on-mahashivratri-in-varanasi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094c\u0930\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e \u092d\u094b\u0932\u0947, \u0939\u0930-\u0939\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u092f\u0918\u094b\u0937 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0936\u0940\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a82be524f1c1baa1b8b729a","slug":"shiv-marriage-on-mahashivratri-in-varanasi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094c\u0930\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e \u092d\u094b\u0932\u0947, \u0939\u0930-\u0939\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u092f\u0918\u094b\u0937 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0936\u0940\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.