शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Varanasi ›   Shikhar Dhawan joins Ganga Aarti muffled blanket to hide identity in varanasi

वाराणसी: गंगा आरती में शामिल हुए शिखर धवन, पहचान छिपाने के लिए ओढ़ा कंबल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Thu, 21 Jan 2021 02:26 PM IST
गंगा आरती में शामिल हुए शिखर धवन।
1 of 5
गंगा आरती में शामिल हुए शिखर धवन। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के सलामी बल्लेबाज शिखर धवन बुधवार को गंगा सेवा निधि की आरती में शामिल होने पहुंच गए। भीड़ में उन्हें कोई पहचान ना सके, इसलिए उन्होंने चेहरे पर मास्क पहन रखा था। देखें अगली स्लाइड्स...।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states varanasi shikhar dhawan kashi vishwanath mandir baba vishwanath mandir शिखर धवन काशी विश्वनाथ

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

गीता प्रेस
Gorakhpur

अनोखा है यूपी का ये मंदिर, यहां मुख्य द्वार पर ही 17 तीर्थ स्थानों के होते हैं दर्शन

21 जनवरी 2021

gorakhnath
Gorakhpur

युधिष्ठिर के राजसूय यज्ञ का निमंत्रण देने गोरखपुर आए थे महाबली भीम, आज भी मौजूद है ये प्रमाण

21 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
Black Widows On ZEE5 Review: बिंज वॉच के लिए परफेक्ट मर्डर मिस्ट्री, आखिर तक कहानी छोड़ नहीं पाएंगे
ZEE 5 Black widows

Black Widows On ZEE5 Review: बिंज वॉच के लिए परफेक्ट मर्डर मिस्ट्री, आखिर तक कहानी छोड़ नहीं पाएंगे
चंबल नदी में डॉल्फिन
Agra

चंबल नदी में बढ़ रहा राष्ट्रीय जलीय जीव का कुनबा, दोगुनी हुई डॉल्फिन की संख्या

21 जनवरी 2021

गोरखपुर में ठंड का मौसम।
Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur Weather: हवा में नमी बरकरार, अभी कुछ दिनों तक ठंड से नहीं मिलेगी निजात

21 जनवरी 2021

क्या एक सुखद वैवाहिक जीवन के लिए कुंडली मिलान आवश्यक हैं ?
Astrology

क्या एक सुखद वैवाहिक जीवन के लिए कुंडली मिलान आवश्यक हैं ?
मनु पांडेय और विकास दुबे की फाइल फोटो
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: मनु के खिलाफ साक्ष्य के बाद भी इतनी मेहरबानी क्यों? चार्जशीट में नाम तक नहीं

21 जनवरी 2021

रघुनाथ महल
Meerut

हस्तिनापुर गाथा: स्वतंत्रता आंदोलन का गवाह है राजा रघुनाथ महल, मुगल शासकों ने ध्वस्त किया था दुर्गा मंदिर

21 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
गंगा आरती में शामिल हुए शिखर धवन।
गंगा आरती में शामिल हुए शिखर धवन। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शिखर धवन ने काशी विश्वनाथ के दरबार में लगाई हाजिरी।
शिखर धवन ने काशी विश्वनाथ के दरबार में लगाई हाजिरी। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शिखर धवन
शिखर धवन - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X