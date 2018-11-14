बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
तस्वीरें: वाराणसी में 2 दिन पहले पीएम मोदी ने जिन योजनाओं का किया था लोकार्पण, अब ऐसा है उनका हाल
न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,वाराणसी, Updated Wed, 14 Nov 2018 06:06 PM IST
बीते सोमवार को वाराणसी के 15वें दौरे पर आए प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने 2413 करोड़ की परियोजनाओं की सौगात दी। बाबतपुर फोरलेन, रिंग रोड, रामनगर मल्टी मॉडल टर्मिनल और दीनापुर एसटीपी का लोकार्पण किया था। इन सौगातों को बदलता बनारस का नाम दिया गया। लोकार्पण से पहले इसकी तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर होती रहीं। अब दो दिन बाद उन परियोजनाओं का क्या हाल यह आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें...
