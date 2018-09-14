बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बाबा विश्वनाथ की नगरी में गणपति बप्पा मोरिया की मची धूम, तस्वीरों में देखें
न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,वाराणसी, Updated Fri, 14 Sep 2018 05:08 PM IST
छप्पन विनायकों की नगरी काशी में गणपति के विविध स्वरूपों की नयनाभिराम प्रतिमाओं की सविधि मंत्रोच्चार के साथ पंडालों में प्रतिष्ठापना की गई है। इसी के साथ काशी में गणपति बप्पा मोरिया... के जयकारे गूंज उठे। शहर भर में सांस्कृति कार्यक्रमों की बहार है। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें...
