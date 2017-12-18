बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
देखें तस्वीरेंः पूरे पूर्वांचल में कुछ यूं मना गुजरात-हिमाचल के जीत का जश्न
Updated Tue, 19 Dec 2017 10:47 AM IST
गुजरात और हिमाचल प्रदेश में भाजपा की जीत का जश्न सोमवार को पीएम के संसदीय क्षेत्र सहित पूरे पूर्वांचल में जमकर मनाया गया। रवींद्रपुरी स्थित पीएम के संसदीय कार्यालय पर आतिशबाजी की गई। कार्यकर्ताओं ने एक-दूसरे का मुंह मीठा कराया गया। ढोल-नगाड़े की थाप पर कार्यकर्ता जमकर थिरके। मिठाई खिलाने का दौर सुबह 11 बजे से रात तक चला। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें...
मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
