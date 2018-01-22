बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बीएचयू स्थापना दिवसः झांकियों ने मोहा मन, ढोल-नगाड़ों की थाप पर थिरके छात्र, देखें तस्वीरें
टीम डिजिटल,वाराणसी, Updated Mon, 22 Jan 2018 03:48 PM IST
उत्साह, ऊर्जा और उमंग से लबरेज हजारों युवाओं का कारवां और एक से एक झांकियां। कहीं केसरिया तो कहीं पीला,गुलाबी साफा। ढोल-नगाड़ों की थाप पर कदमों की थिरकन और शान से लहराता तिरंगा...। यह नजारा दिखा आज काशी हिंदू विश्वविद्यालय (बीएचयू) के 102 वें स्थापना दिवस पर। रंग-गुलाल हवा में उड़ते रहे, होली गीतों पर विद्यार्थी थिरकते रहे। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें...
