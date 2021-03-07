शहर चुनें

नम आंखों से दीप जलाकर गंगा आरती में लिया भ्रूण हत्या न करने का संकल्प, देखें तस्वीरें  

swadhin tiwari
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी Published by: स्‍वाधीन तिवारी
Updated Sun, 07 Mar 2021 11:09 PM IST
भ्रूण हत्या न करने का लोगों ने लिया संकल्प
भ्रूण हत्या न करने का लोगों ने लिया संकल्प - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अंतरराष्ट्रीय महिला दिवस की पूर्व संध्या पर वाराणसी में गंगा आरती के दौरान श्रद्धालुओं ने भ्रूण हत्या न करने का संकल्प लिया। गंगा के तट पर नम आंखों से दीप जलाकर गर्भ में मारी गईं बेटियों को श्रद्धांजलि दी गई।
भ्रूण हत्या न करने का लोगों ने लिया संकल्प
भ्रूण हत्या न करने का लोगों ने लिया संकल्प - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भ्रूण हत्या न करने का लोगों ने लिया संकल्प
भ्रूण हत्या न करने का लोगों ने लिया संकल्प - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भ्रूण हत्या न करने का लोगों ने लिया संकल्प
भ्रूण हत्या न करने का लोगों ने लिया संकल्प - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भ्रूण हत्या न करने का लोगों ने लिया संकल्प
भ्रूण हत्या न करने का लोगों ने लिया संकल्प - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पूजा वर्मा को अंगवस्त्रम देकर किया गया सम्मानित
पूजा वर्मा को अंगवस्त्रम देकर किया गया सम्मानित - फोटो : अमर उजाला
