Rain monsoon arrive rain temperature decrease weather change in varanasi purvanchal

बूंदाबांदी से मौसम खुशनुमा हुआ, उमस से लोगों को मिल गई अब राहत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Tue, 30 Jun 2020 10:14 AM IST
वाराणसी सहित पूर्वांचल के जिलों में रविवार आधी रात बाद आई आंधी-झमाझम बारिश के बाद से ही नम हवाएं चल रही हैं। इधर मंगलवार को भी भोर से ही बूंदाबादी होने से मौसम खुशनुमा हो गया है। हवा में नमी बरकरार रहने के साथ ही रुक-रुक कर बूंदाबादी भी जारी है।
pre monsoon मानसून वाराणसी मानसून monsoon heavy rain rain weather temperature varanasi बारिश से मौसम varanasi rain

