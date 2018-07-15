शहर चुनें

काशी में पीएम मोदी के वाहन के सामने हुई दो सांडों की लड़ाई, रोकना पड़ा काफिला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Sun, 15 Jul 2018 05:33 PM IST
पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी शनिवार की रात जब बतौर सांसद चार साल में विकास के लिए लगातार किए गए प्रयासों से बदल रहे बनारस की तस्वीर खुद देखने निकले तो अजीब सी स्थिति से सामने हुआ। वो जब वाराणसी कैंट स्टेशन पहुंचे तो दो सांड लड़ते हुए उनके काफिले के आगे आ गया। यह नजारा देख प्रशासन के पसीने छूट गए।  आगे की स्लाइड्स में जानें कि क्या हुआ फिर..
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

