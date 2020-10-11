शहर चुनें
यूपी: सरकार से तो पंडाल और प्रतिमा लगाने की मिल गई अनुमति, लेकिन अब खड़ी हो गई ये बड़ी समस्या

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Sun, 11 Oct 2020 10:06 AM IST
शंकुधारा में बन रहीं प्रतिमाएं।
शंकुधारा में बन रहीं प्रतिमाएं। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शासन और प्रशासन की अनुमति मिलने के बाद अब प्रतिमाओं को लेकर परेशानी बढ़ गई हैं। मूर्ति कारीगरों के पास प्रतिमाएं ही उपलब्ध नहीं हैं। जहां मूर्तियां हैं, उनकी बुकिंग पहले से होने के कारण आयोजन को लेकर समस्या खड़ी हो गई है।
शंकुधारा में बन रहीं प्रतिमाएं।
शंकुधारा में बन रहीं प्रतिमाएं। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दक्षिण भारत की तरह होती है दुर्गा पूजा ।
दक्षिण भारत की तरह होती है दुर्गा पूजा । - फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
