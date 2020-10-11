शहर चुनें
हाथरस कांड: 'यदि शव को रात में नहीं जलाया जाता तो दंगा भड़क सकता था, सरकार के खिलाफ रचा गया था बड़ा षडयंत्र'

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, हाथरस, Updated Sun, 11 Oct 2020 09:50 AM IST
Hathras Gang Rape Case
Hathras Gang Rape Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिटिया के गांव में आरोपी पक्ष के परिजनों से मिलने के बाद पत्रकारों से वार्ता करते हुए अखिल भारतीय क्षत्रिय महासभा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष व पूर्व सांसद राजा मानवेंद्र सिंह ने कहा इस केस की आड़ में प्रदेश सरकार और सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ के खिलाफ एक बड़ा षडयंत्र रचा गया था। इसमें भाजपा के भी कुछ लोग शामिल हैं और यह लोग सीएम को अस्थिर करना चाहते हैं।  
Hathras Gang Rape Case
Hathras Gang Rape Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरोपियों के परिजनों से मिलते हुए अखिल भारतीय क्षत्रिय महासभा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष व पूर्व सांसद राजा मानवेंद्र सिंह
आरोपियों के परिजनों से मिलते हुए अखिल भारतीय क्षत्रिय महासभा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष व पूर्व सांसद राजा मानवेंद्र सिंह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अधिकारियों संग बातचीत करते वकील एपी सिंह
अधिकारियों संग बातचीत करते वकील एपी सिंह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गांव में तैनात पुलिसबल
गांव में तैनात पुलिसबल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
