{"_id":"5ae08c6b4f1c1b76098b65b5","slug":"one-more-case-registered-against-asaram-at-bhadohi-uttar-pradesh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092d\u0926\u094b\u0939\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c \u0939\u0948 \u0906\u0938\u093e\u0930\u093e\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0941\u0915\u0926\u092e\u093e, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यूपी के भदोही में भी दर्ज है आसाराम पर मुकदमा, ये है आरोप
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला,वाराणसी, Updated Wed, 25 Apr 2018 07:40 PM IST
जोधपुर कोर्ट से नाबालिग से दुष्कर्म के मामले में उम्रकैद की सजा पाने वाले आसाराम के खिलाफ यूपी के भदोही में भी मुकदमा दर्ज है। मामला न्यायालय में विचाराधीन है। मामला तब दर्ज हुआ था जब 2012 में आसाराम सत्संग के सिलसिले में भदोही आया था। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें..
