शर्मनाकः पत्नी का अश्लील वीडियो व फोटो बनाकर पति ने किया वायरल
न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,भदोही, Updated Thu, 18 Jan 2018 08:53 PM IST
सुनने में शायद सहज ना लगे पर क्या कोई पति अपनी ही पत्नी का अश्लील क्लिप बनाकर ब्लैकमेल और फिर वायरल कर सकता है? जी हां, एक ऐसा ही शर्मनाक मामला यूपी के भदोही जिले में सामने आया है। आरोपी पति को कोर्ट ने जेल भेज दिया है। आगे की स्लाइड्स में पढ़ें..
