बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a92e7054f1c1bc65c8b463d","slug":"no-pandit-and-phere-in-marriage-function-in-varanasi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0902\u0921\u093f\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फेरे और पंडित के बिना हुई अनोखी शादी, जानिए क्या है कारण
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Sun, 25 Feb 2018 10:10 PM IST
बनारस में रविवार को एक ऐसी शादी हुई जिसमें न तो सात फेरे हुए न ही पूजापाठ हुआ। यहां तक इस शादी में पंडित भी मौजूद नहीं थे। आगे की स्लाइड्स में जाने पूरा मामला...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a92e7054f1c1bc65c8b463d","slug":"no-pandit-and-phere-in-marriage-function-in-varanasi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0902\u0921\u093f\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a92e7054f1c1bc65c8b463d","slug":"no-pandit-and-phere-in-marriage-function-in-varanasi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0902\u0921\u093f\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a92e7054f1c1bc65c8b463d","slug":"no-pandit-and-phere-in-marriage-function-in-varanasi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0902\u0921\u093f\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a92e7054f1c1bc65c8b463d","slug":"no-pandit-and-phere-in-marriage-function-in-varanasi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0902\u0921\u093f\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a92e7054f1c1bc65c8b463d","slug":"no-pandit-and-phere-in-marriage-function-in-varanasi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0902\u0921\u093f\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a92e7054f1c1bc65c8b463d","slug":"no-pandit-and-phere-in-marriage-function-in-varanasi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0902\u0921\u093f\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.