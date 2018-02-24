बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a905fa84f1c1b4f588ba69f","slug":"baba-vishwanath-will-play-holi-with-devotee-to-herbal-colour","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u092b\u0942\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u092c\u0940\u0930-\u0917\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0916\u0947\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0928\u093e\u0925, \u092f\u0939 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0906\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0937\u0923 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
भक्तों संग फूलों के अबीर-गुलाल से होली खेलेंगे बाबा विश्वनाथ, यह होगा आकर्षण का केंद्र
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Sat, 24 Feb 2018 12:13 AM IST
रंगभरी एकादशी पर बाबा विश्वनाथ प्राकृतिक रंगों से भक्तों के साथ होली खेलेंगे। गौना बारात के समय मंहत आवास पर बाबा की चल रजत प्रतिमाओं के संग भक्तों की होली पर प्राकृतिक रूप से बने हर्बल अबीर-गुलाल का प्रयोग किया जाएगा। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a905fa84f1c1b4f588ba69f","slug":"baba-vishwanath-will-play-holi-with-devotee-to-herbal-colour","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u092b\u0942\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u092c\u0940\u0930-\u0917\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0916\u0947\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0928\u093e\u0925, \u092f\u0939 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0906\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0937\u0923 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a905fa84f1c1b4f588ba69f","slug":"baba-vishwanath-will-play-holi-with-devotee-to-herbal-colour","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u092b\u0942\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u092c\u0940\u0930-\u0917\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0916\u0947\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0928\u093e\u0925, \u092f\u0939 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0906\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0937\u0923 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a905fa84f1c1b4f588ba69f","slug":"baba-vishwanath-will-play-holi-with-devotee-to-herbal-colour","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u092b\u0942\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u092c\u0940\u0930-\u0917\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0916\u0947\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0928\u093e\u0925, \u092f\u0939 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0906\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0937\u0923 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a905fa84f1c1b4f588ba69f","slug":"baba-vishwanath-will-play-holi-with-devotee-to-herbal-colour","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u092b\u0942\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u092c\u0940\u0930-\u0917\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0916\u0947\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0928\u093e\u0925, \u092f\u0939 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0906\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0937\u0923 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a905fa84f1c1b4f588ba69f","slug":"baba-vishwanath-will-play-holi-with-devotee-to-herbal-colour","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u092b\u0942\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u092c\u0940\u0930-\u0917\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0916\u0947\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0928\u093e\u0925, \u092f\u0939 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0906\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0937\u0923 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a905fa84f1c1b4f588ba69f","slug":"baba-vishwanath-will-play-holi-with-devotee-to-herbal-colour","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u092b\u0942\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u092c\u0940\u0930-\u0917\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0916\u0947\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0928\u093e\u0925, \u092f\u0939 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0906\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0937\u0923 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.