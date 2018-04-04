बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
आखिर क्यों कहते हैं ‘मैं जिंदा शहर बनारस हूं...’, जान लीजिए
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Wed, 04 Apr 2018 02:44 PM IST
‘जिसने भी छुआ वो स्वर्ण हुआ, सब कहें मुझे मैं पारस हूं, मेरा जन्म महाश्मशान मगर मैं जिंदा शहर बनारस हूं।’ शहर की खासियतों को बयां करतीं ये पंक्तियां लाहौरी टोला निवासी चंद्रशेखर गोस्वामी की हैं। वाकई, काशी न रुकती है न थमती है। न सोती है न अलसाती है। बस चलती रहती है। शहर की अलमस्ती और जिंदादिली के क्या कहने। कभी रात नहीं होती। मंगलवार आधी रात से भोर में तीन बजे तक शहर की जिंदगी को पीयूष तिवारी ने करीब से देखा। इस मौके की तस्वीरों को जावेद अली ने अपने कैमरे में कैद किया...। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें..
