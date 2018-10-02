बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
2 अक्टूबर विशेषः बनारस के इस संस्थान की गांधी ने रखी नींव, लाल बहादुर यहीं बने शास्त्री
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Tue, 02 Oct 2018 02:04 AM IST
सुखद संयोग है कि अक्टूबर को देश के दो महापुरुषों की जयंती है और दोनों का बनारस के एक संस्थान से गहरा नाता है। महात्मा गांधी ने इस संस्थान की नींव रखी थी और बाद में यहीं से लाल बहादुर ने शास्त्री की उपाधि ली। आगे की स्लाइड्स में पढ़ें...
