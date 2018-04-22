बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
चंदन की लकड़ी से बनी सवा तीन फिट की तलवार पर महाभारत को किया जीवंत
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Sun, 22 Apr 2018 11:37 AM IST
बनारस के दीनदयाल हस्तकला संकुल में यूपिया (पूर्वांचल निर्यातक संघ) की ओर से तीन दिवसीय बॉयर-सेलर मीट का शुभारंभ हुआ। इसमें छह देशों के राजनयिक सहित विभिन्न देशों के खरीदार शामिल हुए। हिंदटेक्स 2018 में इस वर्ष 55 निर्यातकों, हस्तशिल्पियों तथा बुनकरों ने अपने उत्पादों का प्रदर्शन किया है। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें...
