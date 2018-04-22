शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

'My Result Plus
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Varanasi ›   Mahabharata scenes engrave on the sword of sandalwood

चंदन की लकड़ी से बनी सवा तीन फिट की तलवार पर महाभारत को किया जीवंत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Sun, 22 Apr 2018 11:37 AM IST
Hindtex
1 of 6
बनारस के दीनदयाल हस्तकला संकुल में यूपिया (पूर्वांचल निर्यातक संघ) की ओर से तीन दिवसीय बॉयर-सेलर मीट का शुभारंभ हुआ। इसमें छह देशों के राजनयिक सहित विभिन्न देशों के खरीदार शामिल हुए। हिंदटेक्स 2018 में इस वर्ष 55 निर्यातकों, हस्तशिल्पियों तथा बुनकरों ने अपने उत्पादों का प्रदर्शन किया है। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
hindtex mahabharata sword varanasi news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

rahul gandhi and akhilesh yadav
Lucknow

कर्नाटक में कांग्रेस के लिए प्रचार करेंगे अखिलेश यादव, ये मशहूर अभिनेत्री भी होंगी स्टार प्रचारक

22 अप्रैल 2018

bank
Dehradun

देशभर के किसी भी बैंक में खाता है जरूर पढ़ें यह खबर, RBI ने जारी किया नया फरमान

22 अप्रैल 2018

ac
Delhi NCR

इस गर्मी खरीदने जा रहे हैं नया AC तो इन 7 बातों को जरूर जान लें, मिलेगा जबरदस्त फायदा

22 अप्रैल 2018

car accident
Delhi NCR

मेहंदी लगे हाथों से अपने आंसू पोंछती रह गई दुल्हन, देहरी से लौट गया दूल्हा क्योंकि...

22 अप्रैल 2018

हामिद करजई
Agra

ताजमहल की खूबसूरती देखकर खुद को रोक नहीं पाए हामिद करजई, कैमरे में कैद की तस्वीरें

22 अप्रैल 2018

More in City & states

car accident
Delhi NCR

8 बजे हुई थी घुड़चढ़ी, 10 बजते-बजते घर पहुंची ऐसी खबर मची चीख-पुकार

21 अप्रैल 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

बहू ने कराया ससुर पर फर्जी मुकदमा, यह घिनाैनी वजह अाई सामने

22 अप्रैल 2018

मां के शव के साथ सो रहा था बच्चा
Chandigarh

Pics: 3 दिन से मां की लाश के पास सो रहा था 7 साल का बेटा, तस्वीरें देख नहीं पाओगे

22 अप्रैल 2018

पाकिस्तान जाकर महिला ने की शादी
Chandigarh

पाकिस्तान जाकर धर्म बदल शादी करने वाली भारतीय महिला के बारे में 5 खुलासे, पढ़िए

22 अप्रैल 2018

ayush murder
Delhi NCR

पानी भरे गड्ढे में पत्थर से दबा था आयुष का शव, विभत्स मंजर देखते ही दादा ने मारे आरोपियों को थप्पड़

21 अप्रैल 2018

अमित शाह की रैली
Lucknow

रायबरेली : अमित शाह की रैली में आग, मची भगदड़, समर्थकों ने कुर्सियां फेंककर की नारेबाजी

21 अप्रैल 2018

car accident
Delhi NCR

बरेली से लेकर उत्तराखंड तक पसरा मातम जब एक-एक कर गली में आते रहे बारातियों के शव

21 अप्रैल 2018

mirzapur
Varanasi

बहू की विदाई के लिए घर से निकले, खुद ही दुनिया से हो गए विदा, तस्वीरें देख नम हो जाएंगी आंखें

22 अप्रैल 2018

sbi
Dehradun

SBI में खाता है तो इस बात कर रखें ध्यान, वरना भरनी पड़ सकती है पैनाल्टी

21 अप्रैल 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

वरमाला डालने ही वाली थी दुल्हन तभी आ धमका प्रेमी और बोला- I LOVE YOU, उसके बाद हुआ ये सब

21 अप्रैल 2018

पेड़ से टकराई कार
Varanasi

मिर्जापुर में पेड़ से टकराई कार, एक ही परिवार के पांच लोगों की दर्दनाक मौत

22 अप्रैल 2018

modafinil medicine is harmful for bones
Lucknow

आप ले रहे हैं ये दवा तो हो जाएं सतर्क, शरीर के इस अंग पर पड़ सकता है प्रभाव

21 अप्रैल 2018

सिख महिला ने पाकिस्तानी से की शादी
Chandigarh

3 बच्चों की जिंदगी के लिए, क्या गजब कर बैठी मां...पाकिस्तान जा धर्म बदलकर कर लिया निकाह

21 अप्रैल 2018

bus caught fire
Dehradun

बस में सवार होकर जा रहे थे 45 यात्री कि अचानक लगी भीषण आग, तस्वीरों में देखें हैरतअंगेज मंजर

22 अप्रैल 2018

INDIA RUNWAY WEEK
Delhi NCR

PICS: महिलाओं और बच्चों के खिलाफ होने वाले यौन हिंसा के विरोध आज मॉडल्स ने किया रैंप वॉक

21 अप्रैल 2018

kedarnath dham
Dehradun

केदारनाथ मंदिर में मौजूद शिवलिंग में है अद्भुत शक्ति, चमत्कार पढ़ेंगे तो आश्चर्य में पड़ जाएंगे

22 अप्रैल 2018

Hindtex
Hindtex
Hindtex
Hindtex
Hindtex
Hindtex

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.