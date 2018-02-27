बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
तीस्ता सीतलवाड़ के नाम पर काशी में जबरदस्त हंगामा, पुलिस ने समर्थकों को खदेड़ा
टीम डिजिटल,वाराणसी, Updated Tue, 27 Feb 2018 05:47 PM IST
सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता तीस्ता सीतलवाड़ के नाम पर मंगलवार को वाराणसी के काशी विद्यापीठ में जबरदस्त हंगामा हुआ। वो एक कार्यक्रम में बतौर मुख्य अतिथि पहुंची थीं लेकिन पुलिस ने उन्हें विश्वविद्यालय में प्रवेश करने से रोक दिया। बताया गया कि कार्यक्रम के लिए अनुमति नहीं मिली है। इस बात पर तीस्ता सीतलवाड़ और और उनके समर्थक छात्र भड़क उठे। पुलिस और प्रसासन के खिलाफ नारेबाजी करने लगे। पूरे कैंपस का माहौल गरम हो गया। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें...
