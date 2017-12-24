बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
गोरखा जवानों ने ली देश सेवा की शपथ, सशस्त्र परेड की देखें तस्वीरें
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Varanasi
›
Gurkha soldiers take oath of country service
{"_id":"5a3fa6d74f1c1b0b788b4a23","slug":"gurkha-soldiers-take-oath-of-country-service","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0938\u0947\u0935\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u092a\u0925, \u0938\u0936\u0938\u094d\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sun, 24 Dec 2017 06:38 PM IST
42 सप्ताह के कठिन प्रशिक्षण के बाद 205 रंगरूटों ने देश की रक्षा के लिए अपना जीवन न्योछावर करने की शपथ ली। इसके पहले नेपाली संस्कृति के अनुसार गोरखा जवानों को उनका परंपरागत हथियार खुकरी भेंट किया गया। आगे की स्लाइड्स देखें...
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a3f46d94f1c1bc5758baebd","slug":"bigg-boss-11-ex-contestant-sapna-chaudhary-bold-dance","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u092a\u0928\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0927\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0921\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0921, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 Bigg Boss \u092d\u0940 \u0936\u0930\u092e\u093e \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a3f3dac4f1c1bc5758baea8","slug":"500-rupee-fake-note-published-by-bernala-gang-2000-rupee-note-closing","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"500\/2000 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u090f \u0928\u094b\u091f \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0916\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u0940\u092c\u0924, \u0938\u0902\u092d\u0932 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a3111ab4f1c1b74698c17cd","slug":"rahul-gandhi-helped-lk-advani-to-get-proper-place-to-stand-on-16th-anniversary-of-parliament-attack","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u0938\u0926 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0938\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093f \u0906\u0921\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0906\u090f \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0909\u0928\u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0925","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5a3f94324f1c1b686a8bb9ac","slug":"google-boy-kautilya-start-study-in-varanasi","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0942\u0917\u0932 \u092c\u094d\u0935\u0949\u092f \u0915\u094c\u091f\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092f \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0936\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u0947\u0926 \u0905\u0927\u094d\u092f\u092f\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0906\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a3f8bdd4f1c1bc5758baf88","slug":"triple-talaq-given-in-varanasi","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0935\u093f\u0926\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u092f\u0915\u0947 \u092d\u0947\u091c\u093e, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0926\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a3f80574f1c1bfc0f8b5a94","slug":"kashi-vishwanath-temple-bright-to-smart-lighting","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u092e\u0915\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0928\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0930\u092c\u093e\u0930, \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u0928\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0938 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0937\u0926 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0902\u091c\u0942\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!