गुजरात-हिमाचल चुनाव में भाजपा की जीत, पीएम मोदी के संसदीय कार्यालय में ऐसे मना जश्न
Updated Tue, 19 Dec 2017 10:47 AM IST
गुजरात और हिमाचल प्रदेश चुनाव में भाजपा को मिली जीत के बाद सोमवार को पीएम के संसदीय क्षेत्र में जमकर जश्न मनाया गया। रवींद्रपुरी स्थित पीएम के संसदीय कार्यालय पर आतिशबाजी की गई। एक दूसरे का मुंह मीठा कराया गया। ढोल नगाड़े की थाप पर कार्यकर्ता जमकर थिरके।
आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें...
मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
