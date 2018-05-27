शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Varanasi ›   Grandmother deny her grandson to go to bath in ganga

गंगा में डूबे छात्र के परिजनों के जबान पर बस एक ही बात, काश- मान लिया होता दादी का कहना

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Sun, 27 May 2018 10:29 PM IST
drown
1 of 6
सीबीएसई-12वीं की परीक्षा का परिणाम आने की खुशी में बनारस के तीन छात्रों ने गंगा में नहाने की योजना बनाई। गंगा में नहाने का आनंद लेने पहुंचे तीनों छात्रों को नहीं पता था कि यही खुशी कुछ देर बाद मातम में बदल जाएगी। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें...

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
drown in ganga drown youth drown in ganga ganga news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

ईस्टर्न पेरिफेरल एक्सप्रेस-वे
Meerut

अद्भुत है 11 हजार करोड़ की लागत से बना ईस्टर्न पेरिफेरल एक्सप्रेस-वे, देखिए तस्वीरें

27 मई 2018

कॉलोनी छोड़ने पर रोते बिलखते
Kanpur

PHOTOS: 'जब छोड़ना पड़ा आशियाना', इनका दर्द बयां करने के लिए शब्द नहीं तस्वीर ही काफी हैं

27 मई 2018

चप्पलें, टूटी पड़ीं चूड़ियां
Kanpur

पति बोला- मोबाइल दिखाओ, मना करने पर पत्नी का किया वो हाल कि देखकर 'रूह कांप जाए'

27 मई 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

अब भागदौड़ से मिलेगा छुटकारा, महज 20 रुपये होगा Driving License का आनलाइन आवेदन

27 मई 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

स्वाइन फ्लू से कहीं अधिक खतरनाक है Nipah Virus, इन लोगों को सचेत रहने की जरूरत

27 मई 2018

death
Dehradun

इस्तांबुल घूमने गए IAS के बेटे की आतंकियों ने गोली मारकर की हत्या, घर से उठी अर्थी तो हर कोई रोया

27 मई 2018

More in City & states

नवनीत पाल
Dehradun

टॉपर बेटे की ये बात सुनकर छलक आए हलवाई माता-पिता के आंसू, फिर देखिए उन्होंने क्या किया...

27 मई 2018

rain in uttarakhand
Dehradun

Alert! झुलसाने वाली गर्मी से अब मिलेगी राहत, इन दो दिनों जमकर होगी झमाझम बारिश

27 मई 2018

kira
Dehradun

आखिर इस बेशकीमती जड़ी को क्यों ढृंढ रहा उत्तराखंड बोर्ड का टॉपर छात्र, वजह जान भावुक हो जाएंगे

27 मई 2018

train
Dehradun

रेल से सफर करते हैं तो ध्यान दें, सोमवार से एक हफ्ते तक नहीं चलेगी ये एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन

27 मई 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

18 साल के हो चुके हैं फिर भी वोटर लिस्ट में आपका नाम नहीं है तो 'परेशान न हों', पढ़ें ये खबर

27 मई 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

'हरा सोना' पर डकैत गौरी का कब्जा, पत्ते के बदले मांगे 50 हजार

27 मई 2018

जहरीली शराब केस (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

मौत की मधुशालाः जहरीली शराब से एक और मौत, मरने वालों की संख्या हुई 18

27 मई 2018

varanasi
Varanasi

बनारस का यह अस्पताल बना शादी का मंडप, पिता की अंतिम इच्छा पूरी करने को बेटे ने रचाई शादी

27 मई 2018

ईस्टर्न पेरिफेरल एक्सप्रेस-वे
Meerut

Pics: दिल्ली से मेरठ आने में क्या वाकई 45 मिनट लगेंगे, जानिए सच्चाई

27 मई 2018

Quran exhibition
Dehradun

रमजान के पाक मौके पर देखिए 750 साल पुरानी पौने दो ग्राम से ढाई टन की कुरान, तस्वीरें...

27 मई 2018

राम रहीम के साथ हनीप्रीत
Chandigarh

राम रहीम के नए सच आए सामने, बाबा की 'दुलारी' हनीप्रीत की भी पोल खुली...पढ़ें चार्जशीट

26 मई 2018

indian army canteen rule changes
Dehradun

सेना कैंटीन से सामान लेने वालों के लिए बड़ी खबर, बदला गया कैंटीन में एंट्री करने का यह नियम

27 मई 2018

urvashi rautela
Dehradun

दर्शन करने बदरीनाथ धाम पहुंचीं एक्ट्रेस उर्वशी रौतेला, लेकिन वहां हुआ कुछ ऐसा कि हो गईं परेशान

27 मई 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

यूपी: कहर बरपा रही गर्मी, हीट स्ट्रोक से तीन दिन में 22 लोगों की मौत

27 मई 2018

Ram Rahim
Chandigarh

राम रहीम और डेरा सच्चा सौदा को लगे दो बड़े झटके, मां और पत्नी भी चौंक गई

26 मई 2018

delhi train
Delhi NCR

ट्रेन में जगह नहीं मिली तो पटरी पर बैठ गई महिला, हटने के लिए रखी ये शर्त

27 मई 2018

drown
Demo pic
saf
drown
drown
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे कि कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज़ नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज़ हटा सकते हैं और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डेटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy और Privacy Policy के बारे में और पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.