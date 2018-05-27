बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
गंगा में डूबे छात्र के परिजनों के जबान पर बस एक ही बात, काश- मान लिया होता दादी का कहना
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Sun, 27 May 2018 10:29 PM IST
सीबीएसई-12वीं की परीक्षा का परिणाम आने की खुशी में बनारस के तीन छात्रों ने गंगा में नहाने की योजना बनाई। गंगा में नहाने का आनंद लेने पहुंचे तीनों छात्रों को नहीं पता था कि यही खुशी कुछ देर बाद मातम में बदल जाएगी। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें...
