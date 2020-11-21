शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Varanasi ›   Ganga Aarti started in traditional form after 8 months in Varanasi

वाराणसी में 8 महीने बाद परंपरागत स्वरूप में शुरू हुई गंगा आरती, देव दीपावली गंगा आरती की भव्यता फिर से लौटने से खुशी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Sat, 21 Nov 2020 11:07 PM IST
गंगा आरती
1 of 5
गंगा आरती - फोटो : अमर उजाला
वाराणसी में देव दीपावली से पहले गंगा आरती की भव्यता फिर से लौट आई है। दशाश्वमेध घाट पर होने वाली गंगा आरती आठ महीने के बाद परंपरागत रूप से संपन्न हुई। शनिवार को सात अर्चकों ने दैनिक गंगा आरती को संपन्न कराया।
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states varanasi varanasi news ganga aarti dev diwali 2020 traditional

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

नहर में छलांग लगाने वाले किरनजीत।
Chandigarh

मां को किया फोन...नहर पर बुलाया, पहुंची तो बेटे ने लगा दी छलांग, आखिरी बार कही ये बात

21 नवंबर 2020

राजीव ठाकुर, भारती सिंह, जतिंदर सिंह बराड़।
Chandigarh

जिसने भारती को दिलाई पहचान, गिरफ्तारी पर उस शख्स का आया बयान, आखिर क्यों चौंके दोस्त

21 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
घर लाएं मर्सडीज बेंज ई-क्लास और त्योहारों के सीजन को बनाएं और भी यादगार
Mercedes Benz

घर लाएं मर्सडीज बेंज ई-क्लास और त्योहारों के सीजन को बनाएं और भी यादगार
Delhi ncr air quality improved due to speedy wind on Sunday aqi may improve further upto moderate category
Delhi NCR

तेज हवाओं ने सुधारी दिल्ली-एनसीआर की आबोहवा, रविवार को औसत श्रेणी में पहुंच सकती है वायु गुणवत्ता

21 नवंबर 2020

himachal weather forecast rain and snowfall chances for next four days
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल में बदलेगा मौसम, चार दिन बारिश-बर्फबारी के आसार

21 नवंबर 2020

आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली ! जानें क्या आपकी कुंडली में है विदेश यात्रा का योग ?
Kundali

आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली ! जानें क्या आपकी कुंडली में है विदेश यात्रा का योग ?
nepal news
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: नेपाल में चीन के खिलाफ छात्रों ने किया प्रदर्शन, 'गो बैक चाइना' के लगाए नारे

21 नवंबर 2020

बम का पैकेट लेकर थाने पहुंचा बंदर
Meerut

बम का पैकेट लेकर थाने पहुंचा बंदर, पुलिस अधिकारियों में मचा हड़कंप और फिर...

21 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर।
Basti

Exclusive: कोरोना के इन खास मरीजों को देनी चाहिए प्लाज्मा थेरेपी, आईसीएमआर ने जारी की नई गाइडलाइन

21 नवंबर 2020

विकास दुबे कांड
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड:15 दिन पहले आए दरोगाओं ने शुरू की जांच, फर्जी शपथपत्र देकर असलहा लाइसेंस लेने का मामला

21 नवंबर 2020

घर लाएं मर्सडीज बेंज ई-क्लास और त्योहारों के सीजन को बनाएं और भी यादगार
Mercedes Benz

घर लाएं मर्सडीज बेंज ई-क्लास और त्योहारों के सीजन को बनाएं और भी यादगार
विज्ञापन
विकास दुबे: जय बाजपेयी
Kanpur

विकास दुबे के खजांची जय बाजपेई के खिलाफ एक और मुकदमा, इन पुलिस वालों पर गिरेगी गाज

21 नवंबर 2020

विष्णु मंदिर गोरखपुर।
Gorakhpur

यहां दिन में तीन बार 'मुस्कुराती' है भगवान की प्रतिमा, भक्तों को भी होता है आभास!

21 नवंबर 2020

आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली ! जानें क्या आपकी कुंडली में है विदेश यात्रा का योग ?
Kundali

आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली ! जानें क्या आपकी कुंडली में है विदेश यात्रा का योग ?
विकास दुबे कांड
Kanpur

Vikas Dubey News: आठ पुलिसकर्मियों पर लटकी बर्खास्तगी की तलवार, छह का होगा डिमोशन, छिनेगी थानेदारी

21 नवंबर 2020

कार्यक्रम के दौरान कुर्सी से गिरे सांसद रवि किशन।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर सांसद रवि किशन की सरकी कुर्सी, कार्यक्रम के दौरान गिरे नीचे, तस्वीरें

21 नवंबर 2020

छठ पूजा 2020
Agra

Chhath Pooja 2020: उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के साथ छठ पूजा का समापन, देखें लोक आस्था के महापर्व की तस्वीरें

21 नवंबर 2020

Bareilly Teacher murder case
Agra

शिक्षक हत्याकांड: हत्या के बाद कार में शव लेकर फिरोजाबाद आई थी पत्नी, सुपारी किलर ने उगले राज

21 नवंबर 2020

डॉ. निशा सिंघल हत्याकांड
Agra

डॉ. निशा हत्याकांड: बच्चों के सामने काटा मां का गला, चाकू लेकर एक घंटा घर में घूमता रहा हत्यारा

21 नवंबर 2020

chhath puja 2020
Gorakhpur

जमीन पर लेटकर दो किमी दूर छठ घाट पहुंचीं किन्नर महामंडलेश्वर, इन खास लोगों की सलामती की मांगी दुआ

21 नवंबर 2020

सांसद रवि किशन और गोरखपुर आकाशवाणी। (फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर आकाशवाणी पर छाए संकट के बादल, सांसद रवि किशन ने कहा- 'बंद नहीं होगा केंद्र'

21 नवंबर 2020

Dehradun news : in welcome program of BJYM newly elected dehradun president, covid 19 rules broken, photos
Dehradun

देहरादून : भाजयुमो के नवनिर्वाचित महानगर अध्यक्ष के अभिनंदन कार्यक्रम में जमकर उड़ी कोविड-19 नियमों की धज्जियां, तस्वीरें

21 नवंबर 2020

बनारस में गंगा में खड़ी होकर महिलाओं ने सूर्य को दिया अर्घ्य।
Uttar Pradesh

Chhath Puja 2020: कोरोना पर आस्था भारी, व्रती महिलाओं ने उगते सूर्य को दिया अर्घ्य, देखें तस्वीरें

21 नवंबर 2020

चंडीगढ़ में पूजा करतीं महिला।
Chandigarh

उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के साथ छठ महापर्व सम्पन्न , चंडीगढ़ में रात भर घाट के किनारे बैठे रहे व्रती

21 नवंबर 2020

encounter in nagrota
Jammu

नगरोटा आतंकी मुठभेड़ में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, दो ट्रकों पर लगी थीं एक ही नंबर की प्लेट, सुरक्षा एजेंसियों के उड़े होश

21 नवंबर 2020

पूजा करतीं महिलाएं
Lucknow

छठ का उल्लास: उगते सूरज को अर्घ्य देकर महिलाओं ने 36 घंटे लंबे व्रत का किया पारण, देखें तस्वीरें

21 नवंबर 2020

गंगा आरती
गंगा आरती - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गंगा आरती
गंगा आरती - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गंगा आरती
गंगा आरती - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गंगा आरती।
गंगा आरती। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गंगा आरती
गंगा आरती - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X