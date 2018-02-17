अपना शहर चुनें

डीरेका परिसर बना ‘फूलों की घाटी’, नजारा ऐसा कि लोग एकटक निहारते रहे, देखें तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Sat, 17 Feb 2018 10:01 PM IST
Flower and vegetable exhibition start in DLW
वाराणसी के डीजल रेल इंजन कारखाना इंटर कॉलेज क्रीड़ांगन में दो दिवसीय 37वीं वार्षिक पुष्प व सब्जी प्रदर्शनी शनिवार को शुरू हुई। प्रदर्शनी में परमानेंट प्लांट्स इनपाट, कट एनुअल्स, कट रोजेज, किंग एवं क्वीन ऑफ द शो आदि प्रतियोगिताओं के अंतर्गत रखे गमलों व सजाए गए विविध रंगों के फूलों से सुशोभित प्रदर्शनी स्थल फूलों की घाटी जैसी लग रही है। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें... 

 
