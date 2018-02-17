बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
डीरेका परिसर बना ‘फूलों की घाटी’, नजारा ऐसा कि लोग एकटक निहारते रहे, देखें तस्वीरें
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Sat, 17 Feb 2018 10:01 PM IST
वाराणसी के डीजल रेल इंजन कारखाना इंटर कॉलेज क्रीड़ांगन में दो दिवसीय 37वीं वार्षिक पुष्प व सब्जी प्रदर्शनी शनिवार को शुरू हुई। प्रदर्शनी में परमानेंट प्लांट्स इनपाट, कट एनुअल्स, कट रोजेज, किंग एवं क्वीन ऑफ द शो आदि प्रतियोगिताओं के अंतर्गत रखे गमलों व सजाए गए विविध रंगों के फूलों से सुशोभित प्रदर्शनी स्थल फूलों की घाटी जैसी लग रही है। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें...
