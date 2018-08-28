बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b85165642c79246547c5427","slug":"film-loveratri-artist-told-his-dream-role-in-varanasi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0928\u093e\u0930\u0938\u0903 \u2018\u0932\u0935\u0930\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f\u2019 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0932\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u090f \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092e \u0930\u094b\u0932, \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u0928\u0908 \u092a\u0940\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094b\u0939\u092c\u094d\u092c\u0924 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0939 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बनारसः ‘लवरात्रि’ के कलाकारों ने बताए अपने ड्रीम रोल, कहा- नई पीढ़ी की मोहब्बत है यह फिल्म
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Tue, 28 Aug 2018 03:04 PM IST
डेब्यू फिल्म ‘लवरात्रि’ के प्रमोशन के लिए काशी पहुंचे आयुष और वारिना ने कहा कि उनकी फिल्म में प्यार को उत्सव की तरह दिखाया गया है। फिल्म में ना किसी का दिल टूटेगा और ना ही कोई बेवफा होगा। इसमें दिल मिल रहे हैं और प्यार को प्यार मिलता है। फिल्म पूरे परिवार के साथ देखी जा सकती है। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5b85165642c79246547c5427","slug":"film-loveratri-artist-told-his-dream-role-in-varanasi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0928\u093e\u0930\u0938\u0903 \u2018\u0932\u0935\u0930\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f\u2019 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0932\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u090f \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092e \u0930\u094b\u0932, \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u0928\u0908 \u092a\u0940\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094b\u0939\u092c\u094d\u092c\u0924 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0939 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b85165642c79246547c5427","slug":"film-loveratri-artist-told-his-dream-role-in-varanasi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0928\u093e\u0930\u0938\u0903 \u2018\u0932\u0935\u0930\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f\u2019 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0932\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u090f \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092e \u0930\u094b\u0932, \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u0928\u0908 \u092a\u0940\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094b\u0939\u092c\u094d\u092c\u0924 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0939 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b85165642c79246547c5427","slug":"film-loveratri-artist-told-his-dream-role-in-varanasi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0928\u093e\u0930\u0938\u0903 \u2018\u0932\u0935\u0930\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f\u2019 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0932\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u090f \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092e \u0930\u094b\u0932, \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u0928\u0908 \u092a\u0940\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094b\u0939\u092c\u094d\u092c\u0924 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0939 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b85165642c79246547c5427","slug":"film-loveratri-artist-told-his-dream-role-in-varanasi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0928\u093e\u0930\u0938\u0903 \u2018\u0932\u0935\u0930\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f\u2019 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0932\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u090f \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092e \u0930\u094b\u0932, \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u0928\u0908 \u092a\u0940\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094b\u0939\u092c\u094d\u092c\u0924 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0939 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b85165642c79246547c5427","slug":"film-loveratri-artist-told-his-dream-role-in-varanasi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0928\u093e\u0930\u0938\u0903 \u2018\u0932\u0935\u0930\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f\u2019 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0932\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u090f \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092e \u0930\u094b\u0932, \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u0928\u0908 \u092a\u0940\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094b\u0939\u092c\u094d\u092c\u0924 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0939 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b85165642c79246547c5427","slug":"film-loveratri-artist-told-his-dream-role-in-varanasi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0928\u093e\u0930\u0938\u0903 \u2018\u0932\u0935\u0930\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f\u2019 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0932\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u090f \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092e \u0930\u094b\u0932, \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u0928\u0908 \u092a\u0940\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094b\u0939\u092c\u094d\u092c\u0924 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0939 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b85165642c79246547c5427","slug":"film-loveratri-artist-told-his-dream-role-in-varanasi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0928\u093e\u0930\u0938\u0903 \u2018\u0932\u0935\u0930\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f\u2019 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0932\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u090f \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092e \u0930\u094b\u0932, \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u0928\u0908 \u092a\u0940\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094b\u0939\u092c\u094d\u092c\u0924 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0939 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b85165642c79246547c5427","slug":"film-loveratri-artist-told-his-dream-role-in-varanasi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0928\u093e\u0930\u0938\u0903 \u2018\u0932\u0935\u0930\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f\u2019 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0932\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u090f \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092e \u0930\u094b\u0932, \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u0928\u0908 \u092a\u0940\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094b\u0939\u092c\u094d\u092c\u0924 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0939 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.