बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5afc17fa4f1c1bd0408b5d04","slug":"father-argue-for-save-his-son-infront-of-minister-anil-rajbhar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u090f\u0915 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924, \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u092b\u091f \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0906\u092a\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0932\u0947\u091c\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
घायलों से मिलने पहुंचे मंत्री से एक पिता ने कही ऐसी बात, सुनकर फट जाएगा आपका कलेजा
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Wed, 16 May 2018 05:07 PM IST
वाराणसी में हुए निर्माणाधीन फ्लाईओवर हादसे में घायल हुए लोगों का उपचार बीएचयू के ट्रामा सेंटर सहित अन्य अस्पतालों चल रहा है। घायलों का हाल जानने के लिए यूपी के कई मंत्री अस्पताल पहुंच रहे हैं। बुधवार को सूबे के मंत्री अनिल राजभर जब अस्पताल पहुंचे तो कुछ ऐसा हुआ कि वहां मौजूद सभी की आंखें भर आईँ। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें..
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5afc17fa4f1c1bd0408b5d04","slug":"father-argue-for-save-his-son-infront-of-minister-anil-rajbhar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u090f\u0915 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924, \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u092b\u091f \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0906\u092a\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0932\u0947\u091c\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5afc17fa4f1c1bd0408b5d04","slug":"father-argue-for-save-his-son-infront-of-minister-anil-rajbhar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u090f\u0915 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924, \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u092b\u091f \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0906\u092a\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0932\u0947\u091c\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5afc17fa4f1c1bd0408b5d04","slug":"father-argue-for-save-his-son-infront-of-minister-anil-rajbhar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u090f\u0915 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924, \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u092b\u091f \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0906\u092a\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0932\u0947\u091c\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5afc17fa4f1c1bd0408b5d04","slug":"father-argue-for-save-his-son-infront-of-minister-anil-rajbhar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u090f\u0915 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924, \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u092b\u091f \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0906\u092a\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0932\u0947\u091c\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5afc17fa4f1c1bd0408b5d04","slug":"father-argue-for-save-his-son-infront-of-minister-anil-rajbhar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u090f\u0915 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924, \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u092b\u091f \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0906\u092a\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0932\u0947\u091c\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5afc17fa4f1c1bd0408b5d04","slug":"father-argue-for-save-his-son-infront-of-minister-anil-rajbhar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u090f\u0915 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924, \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u092b\u091f \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0906\u092a\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0932\u0947\u091c\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5afc17fa4f1c1bd0408b5d04","slug":"father-argue-for-save-his-son-infront-of-minister-anil-rajbhar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u090f\u0915 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924, \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u092b\u091f \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0906\u092a\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0932\u0947\u091c\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5afc17fa4f1c1bd0408b5d04","slug":"father-argue-for-save-his-son-infront-of-minister-anil-rajbhar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u090f\u0915 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924, \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u092b\u091f \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0906\u092a\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0932\u0947\u091c\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.