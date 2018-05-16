शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Varanasi ›   Father argue for save his son infront of minister anil rajbhar

घायलों से मिलने पहुंचे मंत्री से एक पिता ने कही ऐसी बात, सुनकर फट जाएगा आपका कलेजा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Wed, 16 May 2018 05:07 PM IST
anil rajbhar
1 of 8
वाराणसी में हुए निर्माणाधीन फ्लाईओवर हादसे में घायल हुए लोगों का उपचार बीएचयू के ट्रामा सेंटर सहित अन्य अस्पतालों चल रहा है। घायलों का हाल जानने के लिए यूपी के कई मंत्री अस्पताल पहुंच रहे हैं। बुधवार को सूबे के मंत्री अनिल राजभर जब अस्पताल पहुंचे तो कुछ ऐसा हुआ कि वहां मौजूद सभी की आंखें भर आईँ। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें..
अगली स्लाइड देखें
accident in varanasi accident up accident anil rajbhar

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

varanasi
Varanasi

लापरवाही और प्रशासनिक चूक बनी हादसे का कारण, अगर किया होता ये काम तो शायद बच जातीं जिंदगियां

16 मई 2018

varanasi
Varanasi

बस एक क्लिक में पढ़िए वाराणसी फ्लाईओवर हादसे से जुड़ी सारी बातें, घटना का कारण

16 मई 2018

varanasi
Varanasi

वाराणसी फ्लाईओवर हादसे के बाद शवों की सौदेबाजी, पोस्टमार्टम के लिए पैसे मांगने वाला सस्पेंड

16 मई 2018

varanasi
Varanasi

बाबा संकटमोचन ने बचाई मेरी और बेटी की जान, प्रशासनिक अधिकारी ने बयां की आंखों देखी

16 मई 2018

man thrown on track
Delhi NCR

ट्रेन के सामने युवक को दिया धक्का, काटना पड़ा पैर, वजह जानकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

16 मई 2018

reasons for delay of the trains
Lucknow

वक्त की पटरी से क्यों उतर रहीं हैं ट्रेन्स, जानने के लिए एक नजर डालें इस खबर पर

16 मई 2018

More in City & states

Indian Railway
Chandigarh

ट्रेन में सफर करने वालों के होश उड़ा देगी यह जानकारी, रखेंगे ध्यान तो बच जाएंगे

16 मई 2018

हाईवे जाम
Agra

नेशनल हाईवे पर एंबुलेंस समेत फंसे रहे सैकड़ों वाहन, गर्मी से लोग हुए बेहाल, देखिए तस्वीरें

16 मई 2018

varanasi
Varanasi

वाराणसी में बड़ा हादसा, निर्माणाधीन ओवरब्रिज गिरा, भयावह तस्वीरें देख कांप जाएगी रूह

16 मई 2018

varanasi
Varanasi

बाबा की नगरी में मौत का तांडव, सबको रुला रहा है घटना स्थल का खौफनाक मंजर

16 मई 2018

jet airways, plane, mobile blast
Lucknow

लखनऊ से इलाहाबाद और पटना के लिए 14 जून से हवाई सेवाएं, यहां देखें फ्लाइट्स की टाइमिंग

16 मई 2018

Alcohol
Chandigarh

शराब पीने के शौकीन हैं तो जरूर पढ़ें ये बुरी खबर, खरीदने से पहले कई बार सोचेंगे

16 मई 2018

cabinet meeting
Dehradun

भारत के सबसे ऊंचे बांध पर हुई उत्तराखंड कैबिनेट की मीटिंग, तस्वीरों में देखिए

16 मई 2018

हादसा
Lucknow

वाराणसी हादसा Updates: चीफ प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर समेत चार सस्पेंड, तीन सदस्यीय कमेटी करेगी जांच

16 मई 2018

varanasi
Varanasi

वाराणसी हादसाः चार घंटे, दर्द, चीत्कार और मददगारों के जयकार, तस्वीरों में देखें रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन

16 मई 2018

weather
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में तेज आंधी और बारिश से गिरे कई पेड़, अगले कुछ घंटों में फिर पड़ सकती हैं बौछारें

16 मई 2018

varanasi
Varanasi

वाराणसी हादसा: एक झटके में चपटी हो गई कई बस,कारें,ऑटो और बाइक्स, दर्दनाक तस्वीरें देख सिहर उठेंगे

16 मई 2018

कानपुर एसपी साउथ रवीना त्यागी
Kanpur

मिलिए मनचलों के छक्के छुड़ाने वाली 'लेडी सिंघम' रवीना त्यागी से 

16 मई 2018

फाइल फोटो
Lucknow

जूनियर हाईस्कूलों में प्रमोशन के लिए अब ये क्वालिफिकेशन होगा जरूरी

16 मई 2018

आधार
Dehradun

यहां आधार कार्ड की वहज से जनता में मच गया हाहाकार, पीछे है यह वजह

16 मई 2018

jobs

UPSSSC : कनिष्ठ सहायक के 5315 पदों के लिए दोबारा होंगे इंटरव्यू, यहां देखें नया शेड्यूल

16 मई 2018

डेमो
Lucknow

ढाबाकर्मी की मौत से मचा हड़कंप, पत्नी बोली- पुलिस के डर से पति ने दी जान

16 मई 2018

anil rajbhar
anil rajbhar
anil rajbhar
anil rajbhar
anil rajbhar
anil rajbhar
घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे सीएम योगी
varanasi

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.