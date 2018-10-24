शहर चुनें

छात्र संघ चुनावः लोग रह गए हैरान जब सायरन बजाते हुए एंबुलेंस से नामांकन दाखिल करने पहुंचा प्रत्याशी

न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,जौनपुर, Updated Wed, 24 Oct 2018 01:14 AM IST
उत्तर प्रदेश के जौनपुर स्थित तिलकधारी महाविद्यालय(टीडी कॉलेज) में छात्र संघ चुनाव के लिए मंगलवार को धक्का- मुक्की एवं गहमागहमी के बीच अध्यक्ष समेत दस पदों के लिए 38 प्रत्याशियों ने नामांकन पत्र दाखिला किया। सुरक्षा को देखते हुए कॉलेज परिसर को पूरी तरह से सील कर दिया गया था। दोपहर में अचानक से लोग तब हैरान रहे गए जब एक प्रत्याशी नामाकंन के लिए एंबुलेंस से पहुंचा। एंबुलेंस का सायरन भी बज रहा था। आगे तस्वीरों में जानिए फिर क्या हुआ..


 
